The Formula 1 racing driver reflected on his instagram post from 2017, where he filmed his nephew in a princess dress

Lewis Hamilton has apologised for a “stupid” post that saw him mocking his nephew for wearing a princess dress in 2017.

The Formula 1 driver is featured on the September 2022 edition of Vanity Fair and told the magazine it was an “ignorant moment”.

Hamilton had shared a video of his nephew on Christmas day 2017 with an embarrassed monkey emoji and the caption “I’m so sad right now - look at my nephew.”

Lewis Hamilton has apologised for mocking his nephew in an Instagram video

In the now deleted video the seven time world champion asked his nephew: “why are you wearing a princess dress? Is that what you got for Christmas? Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?”

Hamilton then shouted “Boys don’t wear princess dresses!” to his nephew, who covered his ears and turned away.

Following backlash from the video, Hamilton took the post down and apologised to his followers for his “not acceptable” behaviour.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has won seven World Champion titles in his Formula One career

Lewis Hamilton is a seven times world champion Formula 1 driver, who currently drives for Mercedes.

Hamilton holds the record for most wins (103), pole positions (103) and podium finishes (188).

The driver is a social activist and uses his platform to raise awareness for a multitude of areas, including racism and homophobia.

Age: 37

37 Born: 7 January 1985

7 January 1985 Partner: Single

Single Children: None

None Location: Monaco

Monaco Net Worth: $285 million

Reflecting on his controversial Instagram video during his Vanity Fair interview, Lewis Hamilton said: “That was so stupid. I realised that a lot of my upbringing was coming out. I went with just an ignorant moment.

“And I straightaway realised that that’s not actually how I feel deep inside.

“I realised that was wrong. And so then finding ways of not necessarily undoing it, but showing that community that I support them.

“It’s difficult in today’s world. It’s difficult to undo things.”

Lewis Hamilton spoke to Vanity Fair about the video of his nephew in a princess dress

In 2017, when the original video was posted to Instagram, Hamilton received heavy backlash from the post.

He took to Twitter at the time to say: “Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post.

“I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should.

“My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone.

“I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement.”

