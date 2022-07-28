Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel took to instagram to share the news that he will stand down from Formula One racing at the end of 202

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel has announced he will retire from Formula One at the end of 2022.

Sebastian, who made his F1 debut in 2007, took to Instagram to tell his followers why he was leaving the sport.

The four time world champion said “My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow.”

Sebastian is third on the all-time list of Grand Prix winners with 53 wins in his career, only behind Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

In a statement released by Aston Martin, the driver added: “Today is not about saying goodbye.

“Rather, it is about saying thank you - to everyone - not least to the fans, without whose passionate support Formula One could not exist."

Sebastian is age: 35

Born: July 3 1987 - Heppenheim,Germany

Lives: Thurgau, Switzerland

Partner: Hanna Prater (m.2019)

Children: Emilie (8) and Matilda (6)

Net Worth: $140 million

Formula One drivers and teams have come out in support of Sebastian’s decision to retire, taking to social media to thank him for his work.

Driving legend Lewis Hamilton led the tributes to the German driver saying: “Seb, it’s been an honour to call you a competitor and an ever greater honour to call you my friend.

“Leaving this sport better than you found it is always the goal.”

Fans have been quick to point out the emotional tribute from Haas driver Mick Schumacher, as the pair share a special relationship.

The son of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher was taken under the wing of Vettel, following on from his father’s support of Sebastian during his early days in the sport.

Schumacher penned several tweets to the driver saying: “I’m so sad that you’re leaving, but at the same time excited for you and this new chapter of your life. You’ve been and still are such an important person to me and I’m thankful for our friendship.”

Mercedes driver George Russell took to twitter to say: “Enjoy your retirement Seb, you’re a true F1 legend! You’ll be missed mate.”

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz also shared a thread on twitter saying: “It has been an absolute pleasure and a great honor to have shared all these years alongside a person like you.”

Who is Sebastian Vettel?

Sebastian Vettel is a Formula One driver who has been racing since 2007.

Sebastian won all four of his world championships while driving for the Red Bull team between 2010-2013.

The driver is the third best ranked driver with 53 wins and 122 podium places over the course of his 15-year career.

Connections

F1 Legend Micahel Schumacher took Sebastian Vettel under his wings during his career

Micheal Schumacher

Before his skiing accident that took the driver out of the limelight, Michael Schumacher was one of Sebastian Vettel’s biggest supporters on the track, taking the driver under his wing.

Schumacher is the second most successful driver, just behind Lewis Hamilton despite retiring in 2012.

Michael Schumacher’s son Mick now competes in Formula One under Haas and Vettel has become almost a father figure to the young driver, who’s father obviously cannot attend races.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is the best ranked driver in Formula One with the most wins of any driver.

Hamilton has been racing since 2007 and found himself competing against Vettel as his biggest rival in 2017 and 2018.

In 2021, Hamilton was knighted in the New Years Honours from the Queen.

Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll has been Sebastian Vettel’s teammate at Aston Martin since 2021.

Stroll’s career began in 2017, when the Canadian joined the Williams team before joining Racing Point in 2018, that later became Aston Martin.