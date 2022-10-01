The current Formula 1 season runs through Singapore this weekend with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen leading the driver’s standings.

The action from the 2022 F1 season takes centre stage again on Sunday but there is still plenty of talk about who will be filling seats for next year’s campaign.

Max Verstappen leads the driver’s standings ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix but it’s a former Red Bull driver whose future is the focus of a lot of speculation.

Daniel Ricciardo, who races for McLaren having previously been with Red Bull and Renault, is one of the most high profile drivers without a seat for the 2023 season and has now spoken publicly about his future.

Here is what the Australian driver had to say about is options for the 2023 campaign:

Will Daniel Ricciardo be in F1 next season?

The eight time Grand Prix winner, who last claimed a first place finish at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, has said that he has two “realistic options” for next season.

It looks likely that the 33-year old will remain in Formula 1 in 202, having rules out a change of motor sport discipline like Nascar or the Indycar series.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Ricciardo said: “My team is talking with, I want to say, pretty much everyone.

“They are having conversations,’ he said to the Daily Mail Australia in Singapore.

“So we’re just trying to put it all together and figure out what makes the most sense.

“It’s not that they’re not calling or they’re not interested, though I’m not coming from a place of overconfidence, we’re just doing our due diligence.

“I love other disciplines of motorsport, but I don’t see myself there, at least. I feel as well, if I jump into something like that, it closes the door in F1. It [would] feel like I’ve checked out and I haven’t.

“I’m still keen to be part of F1. Of course, Plan A would to be on the grid, so nothing’s changed, but I don’t want to just jump at the first seat available. I know the landscape has probably changed as well at the end of next year with contracts or whatever, so I’m remaining open.

“I know that if I choose to take a reserve role or not race next year, nothing’s guaranteed. So that comes at a risk, but that’s what we are weighing up. At this stage, especially with a top team, there are no guarantees.’

“What fighting at the front does — when you’ve had that taste, it’s real. That’s ultimately where I want to be.

“I guess I don’t want to just race to race. I want to race with a true belief and understanding that I could be back on the podium.”

What are Ricciardo’s options for 2023 season?

At the time of publication there are three teams still to name their drivers for the 2023 Formula 1 season - Alpine, Haas and Williams.