A guide to everything that’s new on Disney+ UK this February, organised into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series

As ever, a new month means new television to watch – and on Disney+ in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Disney+, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s February releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Disney+ UK this February, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch.

Drama

Jesse Eisenberg as Toby Fleishman in Fleishman is in Trouble, wearing a white doctor’s coat and stood in his office (Credit: Matthias Clamer/FX)

Fleishman is in Trouble | Wednesday 22 February

Advertisement

Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Josh Radnor, and Lizzy Caplan star in Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s adaptation of her own acclaimed 2019 novel. After a bitter divorce, New York doctor Toby Fleishman’s wife disappears; he won’t be able to work out what happened to her, however, until he understands what happened to their marriage.

Documentary

Advertisement

j-hope IN THE BOX | Friday 17 February

A new documentary following the international BTS icon every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album – Jack In The Box. Over the course of the documentary, viewers will be given a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process, as well as front row seats to j-hope’s 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album’s listening party.

Advertisement

Franchises

Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Angela Bassett as Ramonda and Danai Gurira as Okoye in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. PIC: Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Wednesday 8 February

A new documentary offering a behind the scenes look at the production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, featuring interviews with director Ryan Coogler and producer Kevin Feige.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marvel Studios Legends: Ant-Man / Hank & Janet / Wasp | Friday 10 February

A series of shorts tracing the moments – big and small – that made different Marvel heroes who they are today. Three different shorts – focused on Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp, and Michael Douglas’ Hank & Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet – reintroduce audiences to key characters from Ant-Man ahead of the release of Quantumania later in the month.

Voices Rising: The Music Of Wakanda Forever | Wednesday 22 February

Another documentary accompanying the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+. This one takes a closer look at the music of the film, delving deep into the film’s score and its significance.

Advertisement

Family

The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder Season 2 | Wednesday 1 February

Advertisement

An animated sitcom about the adventures and misadventures of Penny Proud and her family (a continuation of the 2001 series The Proud Family).

Dug Days: Carl’s Date | Friday 10 February

Advertisement

A new animated short set in the world of Up, featuring one of the last performances by Ed Asner. Carl gets ready for his first date after Ellie’s death, while Dug causes canine calamity.

Internationals

Call It Love | Wednesday 22 February

A romantic melodrama about a woman whose life goes downhill after finding out about her father’s affair and falling in love with his mistress’s son. Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang star in Disney+’s first South Korean production.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Films

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Wednesday 1 February