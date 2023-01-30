Bryan Cranston stars in crime drama Your Honour, which is returning to Paramount+ for its second and final series this February

Your Honour, a crime drama starring Bryan Cranston, is returning for its second series at the start of February.

The series, which follows a New Orleans judge who breaks the law to try and protect his son, will air exclusively in the UK on Paramount+.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Your Honour Series 2.

What’s it about?

The official synopsis for Your Honour Season 1 explains that “when his teenage son Adam kills another teenager in an accidental hit-and-run collision, New Orleans judge Michael Desiato encourages his son to turn himself in – but quickly changes his mind when he discovers that the boy that his son hit was the son of a mob kingpin.”

Season 2 picks up a short while after the cliffhanger ending to the first series, in which the lies Michael told finally caught up to him and the coverup fell apart – the new season begins with Michael in prison, charting the lead up to his release and what the mob kingpin does now he knows the truth.

Advertisement

Who stars in Your Honour?

Advertisement

Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato in Your Honour, bearded and bedraggled, answering the phone (Credit: Andrew Cooper/SHOWTIME)

Bryan Cranston plays Michael Desiato, a New Orleans judge willing to do anything to protect his son. Cranston is best known for his comic roles, like the dentist in Seinfeld or Hal in Malcolm in the Middle – Your Honour is one of his first major dramatic performances (unless we’re forgetting something extremely obvious).

Advertisement

Isiah Whitlock Jr. plays Charlie Figaro, a local politician and close friend of Michael’s. You’ll know Whitlock Jr. from his time on The Wire, where he played corrupt senator Clay Davies, but you might also recognise him from Veep, Elementary, and Nicolas Cage’s History of Swear Words.

Lilli Kay plays Sofia "Fia" Baxter, another child of the mob who became close to Michael’s son Adam. Outside of Your Honour, Kay is best known for playing Clara Brewer on Yellowstone.

They’re joined by Margo Martindale (The Americans) as Senator Elizabeth Guthrie, Tony Curran (Mayflies) as Frankie, Chet Hanks (Ziwe) as Joey Maldini, and Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name) as crime boss Jimmy Baxter amongst others.

Who writes and directs the series?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Your Honour was created by Peter Moffat (no relation to Steven, though they’re both Scottish), a writer best known for his work on the series The Village, Undercover, and 61st Street. Moffat is currently working on a film about the Prince Andrew/Emily Maitlis Newnight interview.

Joey Hartstone took over from Moffat as showrunner of the second season of Your Honour. Hartstone, who’s written a number of episodes of The Good Fight, is probably best known for writing the political films Shock and Awe and LBJ.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

Advertisement

When and how can I watch it?

Advertisement

In the UK, Your Honour Series 2 will be exclusive to Paramount+. The first three episodes will become available on Friday 3 February, with new episodes available weekly. You can sign up to Paramount+ right here.

In the US, Your Honour is available on Showtime, where the series begin airing on January 15 2023.

Advertisement

How many episodes are there?

Much like the first season, there are going to be ten episodes to Your Honour’s second series. Each episode will be around an hour long.

Will there be a third series? Is Your Honour Season 2 the final series?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in July 2022, shortly before filming began, Bryan Cranston confirmed that the second season of Your Honour would also be its last.

Why should I watch it?