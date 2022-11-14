Modern western drama series Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner and Luke Crimes returns for a fifth season

Yellowstone is a neo-western series following the Dutton ranching family - they have a long history in the American West and are the proud owners of Yellowstone ranch. The series has proven to be very popular and has so far spawned two prequel shows - 1883, which follows an earlier generation of Duttons as they embark on their westward journey, and 1923, which sees the Duttons struggle through Prohibition and the Great Depression.

Cast of Yellowstone season 5

What is Yellowstone season 5 about?

The ending of season four of Yellowstone saw Jamie kill his father Garrett, who had previously killed his own wife and organised a failed hit on the Duttons. Jimmy made the decision to leave Montanna for his fiancée Emily and the 6666 ranch in Texas, while John took the huge decision to run for governor of the State of Montana.

In season five, John is sworn in as governor, and with the powers of his new office is better placed to protect his ranch from his rivals. Jimmy and Emily are set to return this season, and several unanswered questions from season four need to be answered.

Jamie’s future is unclear - he was photographed killing Garrett, so will have to tread carefully to avoid jail. Additionally, after John’s daughter Beth was fired from Market Equities, she finds a new role as her father’s chief of staff. John will have to face against political enemies as he tries to hold his family, and his ranch together.

John Dutton is sworn is as governor of Montana

Who is the cast of Yellowstone season 5?

Kevin Costner leads the cast as John Dutton, the family patriarch and now governor of Montana, who is working tirelessly to protect the Yellowstone ranch. Costner is a well known film star, having had leading roles in Dances with Wolves, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and The Bodyguard. The rest of the season five cast includes:

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce

Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield

Ian Bohen as Ryan

Mo Brings Plenty as Mo Brings Plenty

Ryan Bingham as Walker

Jen Landon as Teeter

Ethan Lee as Ethan

Finn Little as Carter

When is the release date of Yellowstone season 5 in the UK?

The first two episodes of Yellowstone season five were released on Paramount+ in the UK on Monday 14 November, one day after the US release. There are eight episodes in the first half of the season - episodes 3-7 will be released weekly on Mondays, whilst episode eight (the mid-season finale) will air on Monday 2 January.