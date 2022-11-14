Yellowstone season 5: how to watch TV series in the UK, is it on Paramount+, cast, trailer, release date
Modern western drama series Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner and Luke Crimes returns for a fifth season
Yellowstone is a neo-western series following the Dutton ranching family - they have a long history in the American West and are the proud owners of Yellowstone ranch. The series has proven to be very popular and has so far spawned two prequel shows - 1883, which follows an earlier generation of Duttons as they embark on their westward journey, and 1923, which sees the Duttons struggle through Prohibition and the Great Depression.
What is Yellowstone season 5 about?
The ending of season four of Yellowstone saw Jamie kill his father Garrett, who had previously killed his own wife and organised a failed hit on the Duttons. Jimmy made the decision to leave Montanna for his fiancée Emily and the 6666 ranch in Texas, while John took the huge decision to run for governor of the State of Montana.
In season five, John is sworn in as governor, and with the powers of his new office is better placed to protect his ranch from his rivals. Jimmy and Emily are set to return this season, and several unanswered questions from season four need to be answered.
Jamie’s future is unclear - he was photographed killing Garrett, so will have to tread carefully to avoid jail. Additionally, after John’s daughter Beth was fired from Market Equities, she finds a new role as her father’s chief of staff. John will have to face against political enemies as he tries to hold his family, and his ranch together.
Who is the cast of Yellowstone season 5?
Kevin Costner leads the cast as John Dutton, the family patriarch and now governor of Montana, who is working tirelessly to protect the Yellowstone ranch. Costner is a well known film star, having had leading roles in Dances with Wolves, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and The Bodyguard. The rest of the season five cast includes:
- Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton
- Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton
- Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton
- Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler
- Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton
- Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton
- Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom
- Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater
- Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce
- Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield
- Ian Bohen as Ryan
- Mo Brings Plenty as Mo Brings Plenty
- Ryan Bingham as Walker
- Jen Landon as Teeter
- Ethan Lee as Ethan
- Finn Little as Carter
When is the release date of Yellowstone season 5 in the UK?
The first two episodes of Yellowstone season five were released on Paramount+ in the UK on Monday 14 November, one day after the US release. There are eight episodes in the first half of the season - episodes 3-7 will be released weekly on Mondays, whilst episode eight (the mid-season finale) will air on Monday 2 January.
Yellowstone season five has been split into two parts - the second half will consist of another six episodes which will be released weekly from some time in the new year. The second prequel series, 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, will land on Paramount+ in the UK on Monday 19 December 2022. Yet another Yellowstone spin-off, 6666, set at the Texas ranch, is also expected to air on Paramount+ early next year.