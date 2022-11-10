Amazon Prime drama The English follows a woman on a revenge quest through the American West as she hunts the man believes killed her child

The English is a new western limited series, available to watch on BBC Two and Amazon Prime video, boasting an all star cast. The six-part series follows Englishwoman Cornelia Locke and scout Eli Whipp as they team up and embark on a journey to find the man who Cornelia blames for the death of her child. On their travels they find themselves in perilous situations in the hostile environment of the American frontier.

Who is in the cast of The English?

Chaske Spencer as Eli Whipp

Eli is a Pawnee scout who has been released from army service and plans to return to his ancestral home in Nebraska when he meets Cornelia and his plans take a sudden change. Spencer played Sam Ulley in the Twilight Saga and has starred in several westerns. He featured in Into the West, The Frontier, Winter in the Blood, and Wild Indian. Spencer also played Chayton Dockery in Sneaky Pete, and Dominic Masters in Blindspot.

Emily Blunt as Cornelia Locke

Cornelia is an Englishwoman in America, travelling north on a quest to find and kill the man she believes is responsible for killing her child. On her journey she meets Eli, and the pair team up and develop a strong bond in the face of great danger. Blunt is a Hollywood actress known for movies including Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place, and Mary Poppins Returns. Her earlier roles include playing Emily in The Devil Wears Prada and the title role in The Young Victoria.

Tom Hughes as Thomas Trafford

Thomas is an English aristocrat and idealist who decided to up and move to the American frontier, hoping to find some sense of freedom that had evaded him back home. Hughes previously starred as Jonty Millington in the drama series Trinity, featured in the miniseries The Game, and featured as Prince Albert in historical series Victoria. His film roles include playing Jimmy in About TIme, Leo in Red Joan, and Robert Graves in The Laureat.

Steve Wall as Thin Kelly

Wall said that he initially auditioned for a smaller role in The English but was offered the role of Thin Kelly, which he says is the biggest role he’s had to date. Wall is an Irish musician and lead singer in The Stunning. His screen roles include appearances in Silent Witness, Rebellion, and Crossing Lines. He was the narrator on The Irish Mob and played Einar in Vikings.

Stephen Rea as Sheriff Robert Marshall

Robert Marshall is a rough and ready Irish sheriff who moved to the American West for work. Rea will be recognised for his role as Inspector Bucket in the series Dickensian, and Prince Vassily Kuragin in War and Peace. He also played Brian Cody in Greta, and Joe in Nightride.

Valerie Pachner as Martha Myers

Myers is a tough woman who is working with Marshall to investigate a string of recent murders. Pachner is an Austrian actress who has appeared in the Austrian films Bad Luck and A Hidden Life. Her recent film roles include playing Mata Hari in The King’s Man, and Henrietta Fischer in Henrietta in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Rafe Spall as David Melmont

Melmont is a bad apple - he is in the West as part of a scheme to transport a lot of cattle, but becomes involved in a brutal massacre of Native Americans.Spall is known for his roles in comedy film Hot Fuzz and dramas The Big Short and Life of Pi. More recently he has appeared in The Salisbury Poisonings, The War of the Worlds, and sitcom Trying.

Toby Jones as Sebold Cusk

Cusk is a coach driver who helps Cornelia on her long journey. Jones has starred in many well known films including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Dad’s Army, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. He also voiced Dobby the elf the Harry Potter film series.

Ciarán Hinds as Richard Watts

Watts is a hotelier who Cornelia meets when she begins her travels in the West. Hinds recently appeared in the drama film Belfast, and has previously starred as Mance Rayder in Game of Thrones. His other roles include Aberforth in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, and Sam Daily in horror film The Woman in Black.

