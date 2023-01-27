Connie Britton reunites with Friday Night Lights creator Jason Katims in Dear Edward, an upcoming adaptation of Ann Napolitano’s book of the same name

Dear Edward, a new drama about a child who survives a plane crash, is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday 4 February.

The series, which is adapted from the book by Ann Napolitano, reunites Friday Night Lights star Connie Britton with creator Jason Katims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Dear Edward ahead of its release on Apple TV+.

What is it about?

The official Apple TV+ synopsis explains that “a 12-year-old boy becomes the lone survivor of a plane crash. As he and others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of what happened, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.”

Who stars in Dear Edward?

Colin O’Brien as Edward and Taylor Schilling as Aunt Lacey in Dear Edward (Credit: Apple TV+)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Connie Britton plays Dee Dee, widow of one of the men in the plane crash, now questioning how well she knew him. Britton is best known for playing Tami Taylor on Friday Night Lights, but you might also recognise her from The White Lotus, American Crime Story, Dirty John, and Professor Marston and the Wonder Woman.

Colin O’Brien plays Edward Adler, the young plane crash survivor. Dear Edward marks O’Brien’s first acting role.

Taylor Schilling plays Aunt Lacey, one of Edward’s remaining relatives. Schilling is perhaps best known for playing Piper on Orange is the New Black, but you might also recognise her from Mercy, Argo, and Pam & Tommy.

They’re joined by Amy Forsyth (The Path) as Linda, Ivan Shaw (All My Children) as Steve, Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) as Jordan, and Brian d’Arcy James (Hamilton) as Mr. Adler.

Who writes and directs Dear Edward?

Jason Katims – best known as the creator of Friday Night Lights – is leading the adaptation of Dear Edward. As well as Friday Night Lights, you might also know his work on Parenthood, Roswell, and Rise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first episode of Dear Edward is directed by Fisher Stevens, an actor that you might recognise from appearances on things like Succession, Friends, The Good Fight, and The Blacklist. He’s mainly directed documentaries previously – notable credits including Before the Flood and Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds – but he also helmed the Justin Timberlake film Palmer.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch the trailer for Dear Edward right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Dear Edward will begin on Friday 3 February on Apple TV+, with the first three episodes available to watch at once. New episodes will be released weekly thereafter, with the final episode airing on Friday 24 March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How many episodes are there?

Dear Edward is a ten-part drama, with each episode running to around an hour long.

Is it based on a book? Was it inspired by a true story?

Both, actually – Dear Edward is based on a book which was itself inspired by a true story. Ann Napolitano published Dear Edward in 2020 (her third novel), which she subsequently revealed was inspired by the crash of Afriqiyah Airways Flight 771 in 2010. As in Dear Edward, the crash resulted in the deaths of all 103 passengers and crew except for one child.

Connie Britton’s character Dee Dee doesn’t feature in the book – Jason Katims created her specifically for this adaptation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will there be a second series?

As ever, it’s a little too early to say – much as it does seem a reasonable assumption that this series will adapt the full book and that’ll be that – but if there’s any official comment from Apple TV+ we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant information.

Why should I watch it?