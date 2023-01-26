Jason Segel and Harrison Ford star in Shrinking, a new comedy about therapists from the creators of Ted Lasso

Shrinking, a new comedy from Jason Segel and the creators of Ted Lasso, is set to begin on Apple TV+ on Friday 27 January.

The series, which will also star Harrison Ford, follows a therapist who drops his filter - breaking professional and ethical boundaries to tell his patients what he really thinks - and in the process changes lives.

Here’s everything you need to know about Shrinking.

What is Shrinking about?

The official Apple TV+ synopsis for Shrinking explains that the series follows “Jimmy Laird, a therapist dealing with severe grief, who begins to breach ethical barriers by telling his patients what he completely thinks, resulting in massive changes to his and their lives.”

Who stars in Shrinking?

Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird and Harrison Ford as Dr. Paul Rhodes in Shrinking (Credit: Apple TV+)

Jason Segel plays Jimmy Laird, a therapist dealing with severe grief. Jason Segel is best known for starring in How I Met Your Mother, but you might also know him from roles in Freaks and Geeks, Tales from the Loop, or The Muppet Movie.

Harrison Ford plays Dr. Paul Rhodes, a senior colleague of Laird’s. Ford of course is best known for appearing in Star Wars and Indiana Jones, and he’s still not slowing down - Ford is currently starring in Yellowstone: 1923, as well as a fifth Indiana Jones film and soon a Captain America movie.

Jessica Williams plays Gaby. Williams is perhaps best known for her time as a correspondent on The Daily Show (and was a popular choice to replace Jon Stewart as host), but you might also recognise her from starring in Girls and Love Life.

They’re joined by Christa Miller (Scrubs) as Liz, Michael Urie (Younger) as Brian, Tilky Jones (Pretty Little Liars) as Donny, Lilan Bowden (Murderville) as Tia, and Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live) as Grace amongst others.

Who writes and directs?

Shrinking was co-created by Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein. You’ll know Lawrence from previous work like Scrubs and Cougar Town, and of course Ted Lasso; Goldstein, meanwhile, is a writer for Ted Lasso who previously created Amazon’s Black Mirror-esque anthology Soulmates, and has writing credits on various of Catherine Tate’s sketch shows. He’s also, of course, Roy Kent in Ted Lasso.

The first episode was directed by James Ponsoldt, a filmmaker best known for directing The Spectacular Now. On television, Ponsoldt has directed episodes of Master of None and Sorry For Your Loss, and will soon be an executive producer on Daisy Jones & the Six.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

There was also an earlier teaser trailer, if you wanted to see the cast on trampolines.

When and how can I watch it?

Shrinking will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday 27 January, with the first two episodes available at once. From there, new episodes will be released weekly, with the season finale set to arrive on Friday 24 March.

You can sign up for Apple TV+ right here.

How many episodes are there?

Shrinking is ten episodes total, with each episode running to around 40 minutes long.

Will there be a second series?

As ever, it’s a little early to tell (much as you might want to draw inferences from the clearly strong relationship between Bill Lawrence and Apple TV+). As soon as there’s any official confirmation either way, we’ll update this piece with all the relevant news and details.

Why should I watch Shrinking?