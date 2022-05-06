HBO Max’s Love Life is back with its second season this May

Love Life season two will be dropping on BBC One this week.

Season two aired in the US on 28 October 2021 and is finally launching in the UK on 6 May.

The romantic comedy series produced by HBO Max is set in New York City and follows the trials and tribulations of modern dating.

In season one we followed the story of Darby played by Anna Kendrick, but this time around we meet Marcus, played by The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Life season two.

What can you expect from Love Life season two?

William Jackson Harper plays new divorcee Marcus, as he navigates the New York dating scene

Love Life season one kicked off in 2020 and followed the romantic life of lead character Darby, played by Anna Kendrick.

However, this time the focus will be on new divorcee Marcus, played by William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), and how he navigates getting back into the New York dating scene.

Explaining the plot of season 2, HBO Max said: “As Marcus Watkins enters his 30s freshly divorced, he’s as lost as ever. Forced to rediscover his identity as a single Black man in New York, Marcus must learn to find love again."

Will Anna Kendrick’s character Darby be in season two?

The lead character of Love Life will shift in season two to Marcus Watkins, played by William Jackson Harper.

Season one followed Darby searching for her soulmate, which she found in Grant played by Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The new season will still feature Darby (played by Anna Kendrick), however, she is no longer the lead character, as we focus on Marcus’ journey as a newly divorced 30-something trying to find himself.

Speaking to The Hollywood Report, the show’s creator, Sam Boyd said: “We have a fun way we can keep Darby floating in and out through this world.

“We would never want to give Darby short shrift by branching off to some other story that isn’t related to her."

Who is in the cast of Love Life season two?

Season two will see several new additions to the cast.

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) will be taking the reins as lead Marcus, with Arian Moayed (Spider-man: No Way Home), Leslie Bibb (Babysitter, Ironman), John Earl Jenkins (True Detective) and Maya Kazan (Succession) completing this season’s lineup.

Characters from season one will still make an appearance, with Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, Up in the Air), Zoë Chao (Downhill, Strangers), Peter Vack (Motzart in the Jungle), Sasha Compére (Uncorked) and Nick Thune (Mixtape) expected to feature in some episodes.

Season two will also be narrated by Keith David (Hercules), who replaces season one’s Lesley Manville.

Where can you watch Love Life season two?

Love Life season two will be launching in the UK on BBC One on 6 May at 10:45pm.

Two episodes will air on Friday nights and will be repeated in the early hours of Saturday morning.

You will be able to watch episodes on BBC iPlayer after they have aired on BBC One.