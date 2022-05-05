Season one of Tehran won Best Drama at the International Emmy Awards in 2021

Emmy-Award-winning drama Tehran is back for a second season on Apple TV.

Launching on 6 May, the new series stars Academy Award nominee Glenn Close and Israeli actress Niv Sultan.

The Israelli thriller is written by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn and directed by Daniel Syrkin.

Its fast-paced espionage plot has seen it likened to Homeland and 24.

Series one met with critical acclaim, winning the award for Best Drama at the International Emmy Awards in 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tehran season two and what to expect.

When will Tehran season two be released?

Tehran season two will be released on Apple TV on 6 May.

The eight-episode drama will not be able to be watched in one sitting, with episodes being released on a weekly basis.

Who is in the cast of Tehran season two?

The cast of Tehran at their season 2 premiere at the Robin Williams center in New York

Tehran season two will see Academy Award nominee Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, 101 Dalmatians) join the cast as Marjan Montazeri, a British woman living in Tehran.

Israeli actress Niv Sultan (Kimaat Mefursemet, Eilat) will return to play season one lead character, Tamar Rabinyan, a double agent for Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

Shaun Toub will star as Faraz Kamali and Shervin Alenabi as Masoud Tabrizi.

What is Tehran about?

Tehran follows the story of Tamar Rabinyan as she is sent back to Iran to go on her first undercover mission to help Israel coordinate an attack on Iran’s nuclear power plant without her cover being blown.

The series is written by Moshe Zonder and Omri Shenhar and directed by Daniel Syrkin.

It was originally created for the Israelli public TV channel Kan 11.

The show features scenes in English, Hebrew and Persian and was the first non-English language show to debut on Apple TV.

What can we expect from Tehran season two?

Tehran season two picks up where season one left off.

We follow Rabinyan as she attempts to bring down Iran’s nuclear power plant undetected.

The mission fails and she must flee Iran, with Iranian guard Fazar hot on her tail.

Rabinyan looks to family and friends to help save her life and what’s left of her mission.

British woman Marjan Montazei (played by Glenn Close) lives in Tehran and comes to Rabinyan’s rescue, but she’s not sure she can trust the Israeli agent.

Is there a trailer for Tehran season two?

Apple TV released the trailer for Tehran season two on 13 April.

The trailer shows dramatic scenes of Tamar running from the Iranian guards after her failed mission in season one.

Glenn Close features in the trailer, giving us a first glimpse of her character Marjan Montazeri.

Where can you watch Tehran season two?

Tehran season two will launch its first two episodes on Apple TV on 6 May.

The remaining episodes of the eight-part series will be ready to view on Apple TV every Friday, with the series finale on 17 June.