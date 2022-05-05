Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be released on the Roku Channel in late 2022

The trailer for the Weird Al Yankovic movie starring Daniel Radcliffe has been released by the Roku Channel.

The movie, which is co-written, produced and directed by Yankovic is expected to tell the rags to riches story of how he became the world’s biggest parody singer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans can expect to see his trademark Hawaiian shirt, accordion and curly hair, alongside his most popular songs including Like a Surgeon and Eat It.

Here’s everything you need to know about Weird: The Al Yankovic story and when it will be released.

Who is Weird Al Yankovic?

Daniel Radcliffe will be playing as Al Yankovic in the movie

Al Yankovic is an American comedian, singer, musician and actor, who rose to fame as a parody artist.

Armed with his trusty accordion, his comical twists on chart classics sometimes became more popular than the original versions themselves.

Yankovic started his career in the late 1970s, releasing his first self-titled album in 1983.

It featured tracks including, Ricky, a parody of Toni Basil’s hit "Mickey", and broke the top 100 videos on MTV.

Yankovic would go on to make many more famous parodies including Eat It, Smells like Nirvana and Amish Paradise.

The five-time Grammy award winner lives in California and co-wrote the script for the movie.

He is currently taking part in a tour across North America which will see him play 100 concerts.

What can we expect from Weird Al Yankovic movie?

One thing we can count on, is that the movie will definitely be weird.

The Roku Channel has shared its first trailer for the biopic set to the singer’s hit parody song, Like a Surgeon.

According to Rolling Stone in a statement in January 2022, Yankovic said:

“I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

Yankovic’s 1986 Madonna parody Like a Surgeon features as the trailer soundtrack.

Speaking to NME, Roku’s head of original scripted programming Colin Davis said:

“We were excited to shine a light on the incredibly true, unexaggerated story of ‘Weird Al’.”

What has Daniel Radcliffe said about being in the film?

Radcliffe will play the lead role of Al, famously donning his Hawaiian shirt, curly hair and accordion.

Speaking to People about playing Yankovic he said: "Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly."

“I’m honoured to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailable true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life."

When is the release date?

The official release date of the movie has not been confirmed, but it is expected to be released on the Roku channel sometime in 2022.

The trailer was released on 3 May featuring Radcliffe in full character and reaching for an accordion.

Yankovic took to Twitter to announce it tweeting, “Get psyched.”

How will we be able to watch Weird: The Al Yankovic move?

The Weird Al Yankovic movie will be available to watch on the Roku Channel in the UK.