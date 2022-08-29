Less than a month after his iconic Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 performance, Ozzy Osbourne says he plans to move back to the UK

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he will return to the UK with wife Sharon Osbourne, after living in L.A. for over two decades.

The iconic heavy metal rocker explained that he is “fed up” with the ongoing mass shootings in the United States.

“I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in f****** Forest Lawn.

“I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go…. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home,” Osbourne told The Guardian.

Ozzy’s wife Sharon insists that the couple are not returning due to his poor health.

Ozzy Osbourne has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease since January 2020 and had surgery in June to remove two metal plates from his back.

When asked about whether Ozzy’s health was the reason for the move, Osbourne said he is aware that people would think that but in reality they want to leave the US because of how the nation has changed.

He claims it’s a “weird” place to live and lacks unity.

Ozzy Osbourne surprised fans by closing the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

Despite his health woes, Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, which he claims to have agred to just six days before the event.

The couple will be making their return back to their Grade II listed Welders House and 350-acre estate next February.

Ozzy and Sharon have listed their LA Hancock Park mansion for sale for $18 million.

With the move happening next year, the Osbourne’s have already brought in builders to dig a swimming pool, install air conditioning throughout the property and build Ozzy a new music studio.

Ozzy and Sharon have been married for 40 years and plan to move back to the UK

The 73-year-old has revealed that he is hoping to make a possible new album with Iommi.

Ozzy and Sharon think that the musician has one final tour left in him.

Ozzy added: “I’m saying to you I’ll give it the best shot I can for another tour.