Jennifer Lopez: “This was stolen without our consent and sold for money.”

Jennifer Lopez has slammed a wedding guest who leaked a “private moment” from her wedding to Ben Affleck online.

The celebrity couple had a luxurious private ceremony last weekend, just over a month after they got hitched at a surprise wedding in Las Vegas.

The celebrations took place over three days, at Ben’s 87-acre property on Hampton Island in Georgia.

Security checkpoints were set up on the roads leading up to the home, attendees were asked to “have ID ready” upon arrival and they each signed a non-disclosure agreement.

However, a video of the evening appears to have been leaked to TMZ, by one of the attendees.

The video shows Jennifer serenading her new husband, with the song lyrics “Can’t get enough of you.”

It was also shared by an Instagram fan page, but taken down after Jennifer commented that it was filmed “without permission”.

Jennifer’s comment is no longer available to view on the now-deleted video, but the account shared a screenshot of it with followers.

The singer wrote: “This was taken without our permission.

“Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment.

“I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had ndas and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding.

“That is our choice to share. Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it’s to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to.

“This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring, I love you guys.”

Jennifer wore three different Ralph Lauren dresses over the weekend and has has since shared a sneak preview of her wedding headdress.

The 53-year-old directed her fans to her website, OnTheJLo.com , to enjoy their “first peek” of her wedding looks.

Jennifer and Ben began dating in 200 and got engaged that year - however, they called off their engagement two years later.

Jennifer went on to marry singer Marc Antony for ten years, before divorcing in 2014.

The pair have 14-year-old twins; Emme and Maxmillian.

Ben was married to actress Jennifer Garner for 13 years, before divorcing in 2018. They have three children; Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.