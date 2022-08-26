Singer-turned-actor, Harry Styles has left fans baffled by his accent in the new Don’t Worry Darling teaser released by Rolling Stone

Harry Styles has left fans baffled about where his character in new film Don’t Worry Darling is supposed to be from, after his accent in a teaser for the psychological thriller went viral.

The singer, 28, plays Jack Chambers alongside Black Widow’s Florence Pugh in the film directed by his partner Olivia Wilde.

Set in California in the 1950s, both of the lead characters, who are British, are expected to convincingly portray Californian natives.

Florence Pugh has been praised for her performance in the 18-second clip, while many people have taken to Twitter admitting that they are confused by Harry’s accent.

One person wrote: “Can someone tell me what accent Harry Styles tryna do in that new movie its been bothering me since I seen the clip.”

Another said: “I love Harry Styles I stand by him in everything he does but i have to ask…is he supposed to be american in dwd? cause he has probably the worst american accent I have ever heard.”

A third commented: “what’s throwing me off with that Harry Styles clip is the accent, I thought he was gonna have an american accent”

A fourth added: “Harry Styles sounds like someone who’s not british trying to do a british accent.”

Florence Pugh previously gave a credible performance with an American accent in the film Midsommar (2019).

However, Harry Styles transatlantic twang has been compared to a bad impression of an American accent, while others question if he is doing a Northern British accent.

Hollywood actors in the 1930s and 1940s would adopt a transatlantic accent to sound more sophisticated and wealthy. It is a fictionalised blend between British and American English.

Harry Styles is on tour. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In the 18-second teaser, Harry and Florence, who play a young married couple named Jack and Alice are seen arguing over Jack’s job.

He says: “Not everyone gets this opportunity and if you keep talking like this, you’re going to put it all at risk”

Alice replies: “You’re worried about a demotion, that’s what you’re worried about?”

Jack says: “Our life, Alice! Our life together, this, I could lose this.”

This isn’t the first time that Harry Styles has thrown fans off with his accent, as earlier this year his interview with Apple Music presenter Zane Lowe, went viral.

Many fans claimed he has lost his Northern accent and now has a blend of Australian, American or even South African.

Harry, 28, was born in Redditch, in Worcestershire, but grew up in Cheshire, before he made his way to London at the peak of his One Direction fame.

Since then he has launched a successful solo career and has been pursuing acting. He made his debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and then made an appearance in Marvel’s Eternals.

As well as Don’t Worry Darling, Styles is appearing in romantic drama film, My Policeman, alongside The Crowns’ Emma Corrin.