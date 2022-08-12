The American actress and film-maker has been seen “completely smitten” with the musician close to his London home

Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde have reportedly been living together with her two children in his London home.

Despite the couple keeping their relationship private, new custody papers have revealed Wilde’s two children are living at the address too.

Wilde separated from her husband of 10 years, Jason Sudeikis in 2020, with the actor filing for custody of their two children Otis (eight) and Daisy (five) earlier this year.

Sudeikis served the director with custody documents while she was on stage at CinemaCon in April.

The American actor, who is best known for his role in Ted Lasso, reportedly wrote in the document that he “did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia’s current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present,”

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde is an actress and a film maker

Olivia Wilde is an American actress and filmmaker.

Wilde recently directed ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Olivia Wilde also starred in medical drama ‘House’, where she played Remy Hadley, as well as starring in ‘Tron: Legacy’ and ‘Cowboys and Aliens’.

Age: 38

38 Born: 10 March 1984

10 March 1984 Partner: Harry Styles

Harry Styles Children: Otis (eight) and Daisy (five)

Otis (eight) and Daisy (five) Location: London

London Net Worth: $20 Million

Olivia Wilde was served custody papers whilst on stage at CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde has scored a small win in the custody battle for her children as a judge agrees that New York is not the children’s home, meaning the children could live in the cited California.

Actor Jason Sudeikis has been fighting his ex-fiance for custody over their children, as the actress plans to move them to London for the 2023 school year.

Sudeikis served Wilde with court documents while she was live on stage in April, with Wilde claiming he was behaving in an inappropriate manner.

Speaking at the time, Jason Sudeikis said: “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.

“The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests.

“Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”

Connections

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh is an English actress, who made her debut in the 2014 film ‘The Falling’.

Pugh has recently starred in Wilde’s directed film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, where she has spoken openly about Wilde’s affair with Styles.

The actress has also starred in Little Women alongside Emma Watson, Black Widow alongside Scarlett Johansen.

Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie is an English actor, who is mostly known for his role as Dr Gregory House in medical drama House.

Laurie is also a comedian, writer and musician and was listed in the 2011 Guinness World Records as the most watched leading man in television.

The actor first rose to fame as one half of comedy double act Fry and Laurie, alongside his comedy partner Stephen Fry.

Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein is an American actress, who first rose to fame in ‘Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising and Lady Bird’.

Feldstein then went on to star in coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, which was Wilde’s directing debut.

The actress also works in stage acting and recently played Fanny Brice in the 2022 revival of Funny Girl.

Personal

Harry Styles

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is an English singer and actor, who rose to fame as a member of X-Factor boyband One Direction.

Styles has been in a relationship with Wilde since 2021, with the couple reportedly having an affair during the filming of Don’t Worry Darling.

Styles has just finished his global Love on Tour tour, where Wilde was frequently spotted supporting her boyfriend from the side.

Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis is an American actor, comedian and producer.

Sudeikis and Wilde were together between 2011-2020 with the couple engaged to be married.

The couple have two children together and are currently fighting a legal battle for custody.

Tao Ruspoli

Tao Ruspoli

Tao Ruspoli is an Italian-American film-maker, musician and photographer.

Ruspoli and Wilde were married between 2003-2011, with Wilde saying the couple had drifted apart.