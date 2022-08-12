Speaking on her Radio 4 programme ‘Anneka’s got issues’, Anneka Rice reflected on her father’s Alzheimer’s battle

Anneka Rice has admitted that she considered suffocating her father with a pillow “out of love”, after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2005.

The presenter, 63, from Cowbridge, explained that her father was in his nineties, when she considered murdering him “through love”.

Both of Rice’s parents were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s later in life. She shared with listeners on her Radio 4 programme that she worries about suffering the same fate.

Anneka Rice attending the launch show of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2019

The presenter realised she had to “sit up and take notice” when her father’s condition gradually worsened.

Anneka said it was the third time the police had called her, after her father had reported that she’d been abducted by aliens that she realised what was happening.

Anneka Rice spoke openly about her experiences with Alzheimer’s, including how she moved her father in with her and how he once wandered into her room at 3am.

During the almost 30 minute Radio 4 programme, Anneka Rice shared the heartache of seeing her parents suffer with dementia.

After a fall, her dad ended up in hospital with a broken hip and Rice said the busy geriatric ward “nearly finished him off.”

She reflected on wanting to end her father’s life, saying: “He was dazed and confused and it broke my heart. I’d visit every day, a three-hour round trip, and I remember vividly looking at my dad, usually so dapper, and now so broken in that hospital bed.

“And I looked and I looked, deep into my soul, and I looked at the pillow and I took one of his pillows.

“And I looked round the ward and I held the pillow up. And I wanted so much to help him on his way – as all our elderly parents say to us ‘’please don’t let me linger in pain’’.

“But when the time comes it’s almost impossible to do the deed. Murder I don’t think is naturally in our DNA.”

She finished the story by jokingly telling the audience: “this is like an episode of crime stoppers.” which gained a laugh from her live audience.

