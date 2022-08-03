Singer turned actor Harry Styles could be winning some pretty big accolades in the 2023 Oscars.

The next Oscars will take place on 12 March 2023 but there is already buzz around which films could make the nominations.

It is a well known fact that Oscar nominated films tend to come out in the second half of the year - the reason for this is the closer the film release is to the award show the fresher it will be in the minds of the judges, therefore increasing the films odds of a win.

Harry Styles has two films yet to be released that have been tipped for Oscar success.

“My Policeman”is out on October 21 and “Don’t Worry Darling”is just around the corner, being released on September 23.

Harry has appeared in a couple of films to date but 2022 will be his biggest launch onto the screen.

Harry could win some big awards for his acting.

Back in 2017, he played Alex in the movie“Dunkirk”. The war film took a deep look at the war of the same name.

Harry was not a leading role in the film but one of many soldiers who were fighting to survive.

Fans will be glad to know that in his upcoming projects he is very much the star.

In “Don’t Worry Darling” he plays Jack, the husband to lead actress Florence Pugh. The film is a psychological thriller set in the 1950s.

In “My Policeman”, Harry will play the romantic lead in a complicated love triangle.

His character Tom is married to a woman but also in love with a man named Patrick.

Other films that have been tipped for Oscar success include: Babylon, Blonde, Empire of Light, The Lost King, She Said, The Whale and Women Talking.

Harry Styles

Singer/ Actor

Harry was one member of the boy band One Direction.

Harry is a famous English singer, who rose to fame after he appeared on The X Factor in 2010.

It was on the competition that he was made part of the popular boy band One Direction.

Harry now has a successful solo music career and has dipped his toes into the world of acting.

Harry Edward Styles was born on 1 February 1994, in Redditch

He is one fifth of One Direction - one of the best-selling boy bands of all time - they have sold 70 million records worldwide

One Direction went on hiatus in 2016 and have not yet hinted at a reunion

He has won two Brit Awards, a Grammy and an Ivor Novello Award

Harry is the first man to appear on the cover of Vogue as a solo artist

It is estimated that Harry has a net worth of £100 million

Harry splits his time between a home in North London and a flat in Manhattan

Harry has over 60 tattoos including birds, butterflies and flowers.

Harry spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 Radio about his One Direction experience, saying: “We’d go through real highs in the band, and it would always feel like a relief.

“Like, ‘oh, we didn’t fail. That feels like a massive relief.’

“I never really felt like I celebrated anything.”

