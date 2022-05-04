American crime drama series Snowfall is Set in 1980s Los Angeles and follows the impact of the crack epidemic on the city

Season four of Snowfall sees the main protagonist, Franklin Saint return to the drug business after being shot in the previous season.

And while the operation has been running smoothly while Franklin was out of action, he has other issues to contend with.

Not the least of these is a troublesome journalist Irene Abe, who wants to expose the truth behind America’s crack epidemic.

Who is in the cast of Snowfall season 4?

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint

Franklin is the main protagonist of the series and has been central to the show since its first episode back in 2017. He begins as a lowly convenience store worker but by season four has risen to become one of LAs most notorious drug kingpins.

Idris has had bit parts in several TV shows including Babylon, Doctors, and Casualty. He also starred as Harp in the action fantasy film Outside the Wire alongside Anthony Mackie.

Carter Hudson as Teddy McDonald

Teddy is an undercover CIA agent heavily involved in America’s war against communism.

Hudson is known for his roles in crime miniseries The Night Of, adventure mystery The Wilds. Hudson is also due to star in the upcoming short film The Therapist and drama series Dear Edward.

Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Gustavo "El Oso" Zapata

Gustavo is another of the show’s protagonists - he started off as an aspiring Mexican wrestler but eventually became an enforcer for a major cartel.

Peris-Mencheta has starred in several Spanish language productions as well as major Hollywood productions such as Rambo: Last Blood and Resident Evil: Afterlife.

Michael Hyatt as Cissy Saint

Cissy is Franklin’s mother and spent much of the show distancing from him and his money because of where it came from. Eventually she agrees to work with Franklin in real estate as this is her area of expertise.

Hyatt’s previous credits include playing Angela Blake on The West Wing, Brianna Barksdale in The Wire, and Katherine Davis in True Detective.

Damson Idris stars as the show’s main protagonist, Franklin

Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint

Jerome is Franklin’s uncle who was at first reluctant to deal cocaine but eventually came round to the idea of selling crack. By the fourth season of the show, Jerome has distanced himself from Franklin and the drug trade.

Joseph previously played Dmitri Vance in the drama series Zane’s the Jump Off, and played Frankie in the 2017 Baywatch film.

Angela Lewis as Aunt Louie

Louie is Jerome’s wife and Franklin’s aunt - she is the owner of a nightclub which began to run into financial difficulties after her and Jerome broke away from the family.

Lewis is known for playing Sarah in The Last Ship, Shanni Platt in Code Black, and Chenise Jayes in The Good Wife.

Isaiah John as Leon Simmons

Leon is Franklin’s best friend and right hand man throughout the series - he has helped Franklin remove his enemies, and killed gangbanger Karvel himself.

John played Mike Jr. in the TV movie Downsized, and TQ in the drama film All Day and a Night.

Alon Aboutboul as Avi Drexler.

Drexler was a Mossad agent in Israel before becoming a big time cocaine trafficker - he is the man who made Franklin into a serious drug lord.

Aboutboul has appeared in several blockbuster films including as Dr. Pavel in The Dark Knight Rises, Aamir Barkawi in London Has Fallen, and Al-Saleem in Body of Lies.

When is Snowfall season 4 out in the UK?

All episodes of season four were released on Disney Plus on 4 May and are available to watch now.

All of seasons one to three are also available to watch on Disney Plus.

All episodes of Snowfall season one to four are also available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

Is there a season 4 trailer?

Yes, you can watch it here:

Is there a Snowfall season 5?