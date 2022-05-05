Catherine Tate’s new show comes less than a month after the release of The Nan Movie

Comedian Catherine Tate plays six characters in her first Netflix series, Hard Cell, a mockumentary which follows the staff and inmates at a fictitious female prison.

Comedian Catherine Tate returns to our screens with her first Netflix series, Hard Cell , a mockumentary which follows the staff and inmates at a fictitious female prison.

When is the series available to watch, how many characters does Catherine Tate play, and who else is in the show?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Hard Cell?

Hard Cell is a mockumentary-style show created and written by comedian Catherine Tate.

The comedy is set in fictional female prison, HMP Woldsley, and follows the experiences of both staff and inmates there - with many being portrayed by Tate herself.

During the show, events planner-turned-women’s prison governor Laura Willis (played by Tate), documents the highs and lows of life for different women who are behind bars, tackling serious topics in a humorous way.

Executive producer of the show Kristian Smith said: “This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women’s correctional facility."

The programme documents the six weeks that inmates rehearse for a prison musical which Laura Wills has decided to put on.

The rehearsals bring together an eccentric group of oddball women as the performance helps them to find friendships and build their confidence.

How many characters does Catherine Tate play?

Catherine Tate, who is well known for her BBC sketch comedy series The Catherine Tate Show, plays six of the characters in the programme.

Tate transforms into each of the personas using a variety of costumes, make-up and wigs.

They are:

Laura Willis: HMP Woldsley’s governor who is convinced staging musicals will provide a platform for her belief that creativity leads to rehabilitation.

Catherine Tate as character Laura Willis in her new Netflix show Hard Cell.

Ros: A popular inmate who idolises her mother. She loves her prison wife Suds, but pretends to love her penpal boyfriend Sebastian so she can rinse him for all he’s worth.

Catherine Tate as character Ros in her new Netflix show Hard Cell.

Anne Marie: Ros’ mother, and a tough, mean, ex-con who visits her daughter whenever she has run out of money. She takes full advantage of her daughter’s unconditional love.

Catherine Tate as character Anne Marie in her new Netflix show Hard Cell.

Ange: A timid first timer in prison. She is struggling to adapt to her new environment and her meekness makes her easy prey for other inmates, but she lives by her mantra “people are inherently good”.

Catherine Tate as character Ange in her new Netflix show Hard Cell.

Big Viv: The most terrifying inmate, feared by inmates and prisoners alike, but also a devoted fan of the Kardashians. She’s violent and unpredictable, but singing is her happy place.

Catherine Tate as character Big Viv in her new Netflix show Hard Cell.

Marco: A prison guard from Essex. He’s more committed to his appearance than his job, which he only took because he can get to work without changing tubes.

Catherine Tate as character Marco in her new Netflix show Hard Cell.

Who else is in the cast?

Hard Cell features many other recognisable famous faces.

Viewers will know the prisoner governor, and Laura’s number two Dean as Poldark star Christian Brassington.

Benidorm’s Niky Wardley also plays a troubled inmate Anastasia, along with Doctors and Coronation Street star Peter Singh who plays Gary.

Fellow comedian and writer Donna Preston plays inmate Fat Pat.

Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison plays herself, and directs Laura’s prison musical.

When is Hard Cell available to watch?

Hard Cell is available to watch on Netflix from Tuesday April 12.

How many episodes of Hard Cell are there?

There are six episodes of Hard Cell, all lasting between 25 and 28 minutes.

They are all available to watch on Netflix now.

Is there a Hard Cell trailer?

Yes, there is a Hard Cell trailer.

You can watch it now below.

Who is Catherine Tate?

Catherine Jane Ford, known professionally as Catherine Tate, is an award-winning actress, comedian and writer.

During her career, she has been nominated for an International Emmy Award and seven BAFTAs.

The Catherine Tate Show, which ran for three series on the BBC between 2004 and 2006.

Her ensemble of characters in the show was a hit with viewers, especially teenager Lauren Cooper and cockney grandmother Joanie ‘Nan’ Taylor.

Her performances on the show earned her a British Comedy Award for best newcomer in 2004.

She went on to appear in Doctor Who’s 2006 Christmas special entitled The Runaway Bride and then become the Doctor’s companion, Donna Noble, for two series from 2008 to 2010.

Tate has also also appeared on the big screen in 2006 films Starter For 10, Sixty Six, and Scenes Of A Sexual Nature.

Tate’s best loved character, Joanie ‘Nan’ Taylor has also recently become the focus of a big screen film.