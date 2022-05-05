Season 2 of The Wilds sees the introduction of a whole host of new characters

The Wilds is an American drama series which follows a group of teenage girls who are stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash, unaware that they are secretly the subjects of a social experiment.

A second season was confirmed by Amazon in 2020 and filming on the project wrapped in August last year.

Season two will follow on from where the season one finale left off, with revelations about the reason for the girls being stranded coming to light.

Season 2 of The Wilds will bring two groups of survivors together

What is the plot of The Wilds season 2?

In the season one finale, Lead found that her group known as the Dawn of Eden were part of an elaborate experiment - and they were not the only people to have been forcefully stranded on the island.

It was revealed that a group of boys, called The Twilight of Adam, had been subjected to the same experiment.

The second season will properly introduce the group of boys as they join the girls in their fight to survive.

The series will also see some of the girls come to terms with their traumatic experiences in season one.

Rachel must deal with the death of her sister and the loss of her own arm in a shark attack.

With the addition of the boy’s group, and all that testosterone, there will be fighting among The Twilight of Adam as members try to prove themselves and assert dominance.

The Dawn of Eden girls must come to terms with the events of the first season

Who is in the cast of The Wilds season 2?

Most of the members of the Dawn of Eden will return for season two.

They include Sarah Pidgeon as Leah, Sophia Ali as Fatin, Jenna Clause as Martha, Reign Edwards as Rachel, Mia Healey as Shelby, Shannon Berry as Dot, Helena Howard as Nora and Erana James as Toni.

Rachel Griffiths also returns as Gretchen Klein, the mastermind behind the unethical social experiment that leaves the girls in a fight for survival.

The season two newcomers include all of the Twilight of Adam, they are:

Zack Calderon as Rafael - a quiet introvert from Tijuana who gravitates to more dominant personalities

Aidan Laprete as Henry - a reclusive pessimist who is preoccupied with how terrible the world is

Alex Fitzalan as Seth - Henry’s funny and charismatic stepbrother

Tanner Ray Rook as Bo - a soft-spoken neat freak who is often lost in his own world

Reed Shannon as Scotty - an entrepreneur and Bo’s best friend

Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Ivan, a well dressed activist and playwright with a sharp wit

Charles Alexander as Kirin - a lacrosse star with a short temper who has an intense rivalry with Ivan

Nicholas Coombe as Josh - a well spoken, but awkward rich kid

Elliott Giarola as DJ - , a tracksuit-wearing "man of taste.

A group of boys joins the cast of The Wilds season 2

Where was The Wilds filmed?

The outdoors scenes for the first season were filmed predominantly at Bethells Beach at Auckland, New Zealand.

For season two, production moved to Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and you can watch it right here:

When is The Wilds season 2 release date?