Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone spinoff tracing the history of the Dutton family

1923, a new spinoff in the Yellowstone saga, is coming to Paramount+ this December.

The series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is set in the early 1920s – the title probably a clue in that regard – and follows the grandparents of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone character John Dutton.

Here’s everything you need to know about 1923.

What is it about?

The official synopsis for 1923 explains that the series “follows a generation of the Dutton family in 1923, during a time of various hardships including Western Expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.”

1923 is also set to focus specifically on the initial construction of the Yellowstone family ranch.

Who stars in 1923?

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in 1923 (Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+)

Harrison Ford plays Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch and husband to Cara Dutton. Ford is best known for film roles like Indiana Jones, Han Solo, and Rick Deckard in Blade Runner. Yellowstone is his first major television role, though he’ll also appear in the Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking with Jason Segel early next year.

Helen Mirren plays Cara Dutton, wife to Jacob Dutton and family matriarch. Mirren is best known for appearing in films like The Queen, The Long Good Friday, and The Fast and the Furious saga, as well as for the television series Prime Suspect. Mirren and Ford previously appeared together in a 1980s adaptation of The Mosquito Coast, where they played a scientist couple who had fled the US.

Timothy Dalton plays Donald Whitfield, a powerful and wealthy man accustomed to getting what he wants and completely lacking in empathy. Dalton is probably most famous as one of the actors to play James Bond, but you’ll also know him from roles like Mr Rochester in Jane Eyre (1983), Sir Malcolm Murray in Penny Dreadful, Simon Skinner in Hot Fuzz, Rassilon in Doctor Who, and Peter Townsend in The Crown.

They’re joined by Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) as Sheriff William McDowell, Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones) as Banner Creighton, and Jennifer Ehle (Pride and Prejudice) as Sister Mary amongst others.

Who writes and directs?

1923 was created by Taylor Sheridan, who co-created and executive producers Yellowstone. Sheridan – who had a supporting role in Sons of Anarchy when he was an actor, and has gone on to write and direct films like Wind River, Those Who Wish Me Dead, and Hell or High Water – typically writes every episode of Yellowstone and its spinoffs, and directs many of them too.

His other credits include Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

1923 begins on Paramount+ in the UK on Monday 19 December, with new episodes available weekly. You can sign up for Paramount+ here.

How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes to 1923, each of which are around an hour long.

Where are Yellowstone and 1923 filmed?

Yellowstone is set in Montana, near Yellowstone national park. The Dutton home is, in real life, the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby. Some additional scenes are filmed in Utah.

1923 is also doing some international filming, with the cast and crew shooting in South Africa, Tanzania, and Malta during production of the first series.

Will there be a second series?

Yes, there will! A second series – again of eight episodes – has already been commissioned, with both Ford and Mirren expected to return.

Are there any more Yellowstone spinoffs planned?

There are two further Yellowstone spinoffs planned, albeit without release dates yet. 1883: The Bass Reeves Story is a biopic of the first Black ranger in America, and 6666 is a present-day spinoff set at the real life Four Sixes Ranch. The fifth series of Yellowstone itself, which is already airing in the US, will arrive on Paramount+ in the UK in early 2023.

It’s also been suggested that Taylor Sheridan is contemplating two further series tracing the generations of the Dutton family, potentially to be set in the 1940s and the 1960s, though those are yet to be officially commissioned by Paramount.

