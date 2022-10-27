Justin Theroux stars in the Apple TV+ adaptation of his uncle Paul’s novel The Mosquito Coast, returning for Season 2 this November

Justin Theroux as Allie Fox in The Mosquito Coast, riding a speed boat (Credit: Apple TV+)

The Mosquito Coast, an adaptation of the novel by Paul Theroux, is returning for its second series on Apple TV+ on Friday 4 November.

The series, which stars Justin Theroux and Melissa George, follows an inventor who moves his family to Latin America – and is then pursued through Mexico by the US government.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Mosquito Coast.

What is it about?

An idealistic inventor, disillusioned and disgusted with corporate corruption in the US, moves his family to Latin America; the government tries to catch and silence him due to the nature of his work.

The official Season 2 synopsis from Apple TV+ explains that “after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees.”

“This new refuge creates trouble for the Foxes though when they become entangled in a conflict between the scions of a local drug lord. At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving, Allie and Margot pursue different paths to secure their family’s future. The outcome of which will either unite the family or tear it apart forever.”

Who stars in The Mosquito Coast?

Justin Theroux plays Allie Fox, an inventor who moves his family away from the US and to Latin America. Theroux is best known for appearing in The Leftovers, where he played Kevin Garvey, but you might also recognise him from Maniac, Mulholland Drive, or Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion. Interestingly, he also wrote the script for Iron Man 2, and he’s Louis Theroux’s cousin.

Melissa George plays Margot, Allie’s wife. George previously starred alongside Theroux in the David Lynch film Mulholland Drive, though you might also recognise her from Alias, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Good Wife. More recently, she’s appeared in Hulu space drama The First and the original Australian version of The Slap.

Ian Hart plays Will, a hitman hired to hunt down the family. Hart is maybe most recognisable for appearing as Professor Quirrell in the first Harry Potter movie, though you’ll also know him as Kester Hill in My Mad Fat Diary, Father Beocca in The Last Kingdom, and Rabbit in One Summer.

They’re joined by Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Agents of SHIELD), Ariyon Bakere (His Dark Materials), Gabriel Bateman (Annabelle), and Paterson Joseph (Peep Show) amongst others.

Is it based on a book?

Yes, it is! The Mosquito Coast is based on a book of the same name, first published in 1981. Notably, the book was written by Paul Theroux – uncle of the lead actor and executive producer Justin Theroux.

This is the second adaptation of the book, which was previously the basis for 1986 film of the same name with Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and River Phoenix.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch The Mosquito Coast Series 2?

The Mosquito Coast Series 2 begins on Apple TV+ on Friday 4 November. New episodes will air weekly thereafter, until the series finale arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday 6 January 2023.

How many episodes are there?

There are set to be ten episodes in The Mosquito Coast Series 2 – three more than were in the first series – which will each be around an hour long.

Where is The Mosquito Coast filmed?

The Mosquito Coast is set in and around Latin America, with the second series filmed specifically in Guadalajara in February 2021. The first series filmed in Mexico City, Los Angeles, Zapopan, and Puerto Vallarta, moving several times due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Will there be a third series?

There’s been no official word from Apple TV+ either way as of yet, but as soon as we know we’ll update this piece with all the relevant information.

Why should I watch The Mosquito Coast?