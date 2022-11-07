Sylvester Stallone stars as Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King, a new crime drama from the creator of Yellowstone

Tulsa King, a new crime drama starring Sylvester Stallone, is coming to Paramount+ in the UK on Monday 14 November.

The series, which was created by Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan, follows the efforts of a former New York mafia boss as he establishes a new base of operations in Oklahoma.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tulsa King.

What is it about?

Tulsa King is a fish-out-of-water crime drama, which charts the efforts of a former gangster trying to re-establish himself as a force to be reckoned with in an entirely new city.

The official synopsis explains that Tulsa King “follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi just after he is released from prison to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, helping establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.”

Who stars in Tulsa King?

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King, with slicked back silver hair and a neat goatee (Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone plays Dwight Manfredi, the New York mafia boss establishing himself as the new King of Oklahama. Stallone is best known for his action roles in franchises like Rocky, Rambo, and The Expendables; Tulsa King will mark his first lead television role.

Max Casella plays Armand Truisi. Casella is best known for appearing in The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, Doogie Howser, and Vinyl; more recently, you might have seen him appear alongside Ben Affleck in The Tender Bar.

Andrea Savage plays Stacy Beale. Savage is best known for comedic roles, having previously appeared in Veep, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Goldbergs.

Garrett Hedlund plays Mitch Keller. Hedlund has previously appeared in Friday Night Lights, Inside Llewellyn Davis, and Mudbound; he’s also a skilled guitarist and violinist.

They’re joined by Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Miles Mussenden (Swagger, Cloak & Dagger), Tatiana Zappardino (This Is Us), AC Peterson (Superman & Lois) and Annabella Sciorra (Blue Bloods, Truth Be Told).

Who writes and directs Tulsa King?

Tulsa King was created by Taylor Sheridan, who’s best known for his work on Yellowstone, Sicario, and Hell or High Water. The production is overseen on a day-to-day level by Terence Winter, who is best known for creating and showrunning the HBO crime drama Boardwalk Empire.

Is there a trailer for Tulsa King?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Tulsa King?

The first two episodes of Tulsa King will become available on Paramount+ in the US on Sunday 13 November, and then in the UK on Monday 14 November. New episodes will then air weekly thereafter.

How many episodes is Tulsa King?

There are going to be ten episodes of Tulsa King, each of which will be around an hour long.

Why should I watch Tulsa King?