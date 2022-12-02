Indiana Jones 5: Dial of Destiny is an upcoming action adventure sequel starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Mads Mikkelsen

Coming more than four decades after Raiders of the Lost Ark, and 15 years after Indy’s last outing in the poorly received Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Harrison Ford is back as the archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones in a new adventure. While Shia LaBeouf is not expected to reprise his role as Indy’s son, Mutt, John Rhys-Davies will be back as Sallah, an Egyptian excavator and freind of Indy’s.

A new trailer has been released for the film, although it doesn’t give an awful lot away. This is what we know so far about Indiana Jones 5: Dial of Destiny:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5

What is Indiana Jones 5 about?

Specific plot details are being kept under wraps for now - even the trailer didn’t give much away, but there are some things we do know about the film. The trailer shows Indy taking on the Nazis again, but this could well be in a flashback scene - the trailer clearly shows that Ford has been digitally de-aged for some scenes in the movie.

The film is expected to take place some time after Crystal Skull, which was set in 1957 - so it is likely that the film will be set in the 1960s - according to Empire, the setting is 1969. This would align with a scene from the trailer which appears to show a ticker-tape parade which celebrates the Apollo 11 astronauts return from the moon.

It appears that the film will take part over different time periods, likely during Indy’s earlier days fighting the Nazis in the Second World War, and in 1969 in the midst of the Space Race between the Americans and the Soviets.

Speaking at D23, Ford said: "I’m very proud to say this one is fantastic. Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart. We have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass."

Harrison Ford has been de-aged in the Indiana Jones 5 trailer

Who is in the cast of Indiana Jones 5?

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Mads Mikkelsen as Voller

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena

Boyd Holbrook as Klaber

Toby Jones as Basil

John Rhys-Davies as Sallah

Shaunette Renée Wilson as Agent Mason

Mark Killeen as Pontimus

Antonio Banderas - unknown role

Thomas Kretschmann - unknown role

Is there a trailer for Indiana Jones 5?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

What is the Indiana Jones 5 release date?

Indiana Jones 5 is currently set for release in UK cinemas on 30 June 2023. It is likely that the film will land on Disney+ after it has had a cinematic run. Thor: Love and Thunder landed on the streaming platform eight weeks after it was released in cinemas, so Indiana Jones 5 could land on Disney+ around 30 August 2023.

Disney has owned the distribution rights to future Indiana Jones films since 2013, whilst Paramount owns the rights to the first four films. Although, the four movies were removed from Paramount+ this year for unknown reasons. You can currently watch the first four Indiana Jones films on Now TV Cinema.

Will there be an Indiana Jones 6?

A sixth Indiana Jones film has not yet been confirmed - however, given the length of time between the fourth and fifth installment, it’s not likely. Harrison Ford turned 80 this year, so if there is another 14 year wait until the next film, the actor would be 94 when it’s released.