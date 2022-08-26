Having been accused of abusing ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, Shia LaBeouf told Bishop Robert Barron he has experienced suicidal thoughts

Shia LaBeouf has converted to Catholicism after studying the religion ahead of his role as Saint Padre Pio in new film Padre Pio.

Actor, 36, from Los Angeles, explained how he has overhauled his life since being accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs in an interview with Bishop Robert Barron shared on YouTube.

Having been dropped from numerous projects after the allegations including by his agent CAA, Shia recounted experiencing suicidal thoughts.

LaBeouf said: “Nobody wants to talk to me, including my mother. My manager’s not calling. The agent’s not calling. I’m not connected to the business any more.”

“I had a gun on the table. I was outta here, I didn’t want to be alive anymore when all this happened.”

Shia LaBeouf (Getty Images)

Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs were in a relationship in 2018 and 2019 (Getty Images)

Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs began dating in summer 2018 after meeting on the set of Honey Boy, and within three months (October 2018) Shia convinced FKA twigs to move into his L.A home.

Speaking to The New York Times, Twigs detailed how LaBeouf’s behaviour became “controlling” and “reckless”. She claims in one traumatic event, the actor woke her in the middle of the night and started choking her.

She has described her relationship with him as a “living nightmare”.

In December 2020, Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf for “relentless abuse”, the charges include sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

February 2021, the actor refused that he caused Twigs any loss or injury and denied his extra charges of sexual battery and physical abuse.

Later that month, she did an interview with Elle where she said it was a “miracle” that she is alive.

FKA Twigs said: “I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, ‘[It is] a testament to my strong character,’ or ‘It’s the way my mother raised me.’ It’s none of that. It’s pure luck that I’m not in that situation anymore.”

Speaking to GQ in June 2022, the singer explained why she has been candid with her experience of domestic violence, saying: “I just didn’t want anyone else to get hurt, and that trumped any way that I felt about what people may think about me now, positively or negatively.”

Director Alma Har’el (C) poses with actors (L-R) Laura San Giacomo, FKA Twigs, Clifton Collins Jr., Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Shia LaBeouf and Craig Stark at the “Honey Boy” Premiere (Getty Images)

American actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde recently claimed that she fired LaBeouf from her new upcoming film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ to make Florence Pugh feel “safe”.

“I say this as someone who is such an admirer of [LaBeouf’s] work.

“His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions.” Wilde told Variety .

Shia LaBeouf, who grew up in a mixed Jewish and Christian household, is set to play Saint Padre Pio in his upcoming movie Padre Pio.

Having converted to Catholicism, LaBeouf told Bishop Robert Barron: “God was using my ego to draw me to Him. Drawing me away from worldly desires.”

He believes that his experiences have made him into a better man and that Twigs’s accusations helped to save him.

“the woman who accused me of all this,” LaBeouf said.

“I wanted to go on Twitter and write all these things… I wanted to justify all this and explain. Now I see that… the woman saved my life. She was, for me, a saint in my life. She saved my life”