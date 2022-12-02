Troll is a Norwegian-language Netflix original monster movie in the style of Godzilla and King Kong. The film was shot on location around Norway.

Troll is a new Netflix original action adventure film directed by Roar Uthaug who helmed the 2018 Tomb Raider remake as well as Norwegian disaster film The Wave. Troll landed on Netflix on Thursday 1 December and provides an alternative to the raft of Christmas movies saturating streaming sites this month.

Troll is inspired by Norwegian folklore

What is Troll about?

Troll is a modern monster movie in the style of Godzilla and King Kong - the film follows an ancient Norwegian mountain troll who awakes after a thousand years in captivity and begins a trail of destruction as it heads for Oslo.

As those in Norway’s capital come to terms with the fact that the troll is not just a part of their folklore, a ragtag group lead by one determined palaeontologist comes together to try and put a stop to the creature’s deadly rampage. The Norwegian military sends its full might to destroy the troll,

Who is in the cast of Troll?

Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora Tidemann

Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen as Andreas Isaksen

Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Captain Kristoffer Holm

Gard B. Eidsvold as Tobias Tidemann

Anneke von der Lippe as Statsminister Berit Moberg

Fridtjov Såheim as Forsvarsminister Frederick Markussen

Dennis Storhøi as Forsvarssjef General Sverre Lunde

Karoline Viktoria Sletteng Garvang as Sigrid Hodne

Yusuf Toosh Ibra as Amir

Bjarne Hjelde as Hoffsjef Rikard Sinding

Ameli Olving Sælevik as Unge Nora Tidemann

Ollie Campbell as Dr. David Secord

A ragtag group band together to stop the troll

Where was Troll filmed?

Troll was filmed on location in Norway on a three month shoot from August 2021. Filming took place at the Dovre mountain range in central Norway, where the troll originated from. Scenes featuring the troll’s destruction of Oslo were filmed in the capital city itself as well as the port city of Drammen.

The coastal town of Ulsteinvik, riverside village of Rena, and the town of Askim also feature in the movie. Other projects which have filmed in Norway include Netflix’s first original series Lillyhammer, Marvel movies Black Widow and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and the latest Bond film No Time to Die.

Can you watch Troll in English?

Troll was shot in Norwegian, however it is available to watch on Netflix in the UK with an English dub by default. English subtitles, as well as other languages, are available too. It is also possible to watch the film in its original Norwegian by changing the audio settings on Netflix and selecting Norwegian [original].

Is Troll a sequel to Troll Hunter?

Unfortunately for fans of the 2010 found footage fantasy film, Troll is not a sequel to Troll Hunter. The films are not officially connected in any way, as the films were made by different companies. Both films share common themes, as they are both Norwegian language films inspired by the folkloric creatures. The two movies would make a good movie night double bill, but aside from that there is nothing to connect them.

Is there a trailer for Troll?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here: