Kelsey Grammer is finally making his return as Dr Frasier Crane, co-starring in a Paramount+ revival of Frasier with Nicholas Lyndhurst later this year

Kelsey Grammer as Dr Frasier Crane in Frasier, presenting his radio show (Credit: Gale Adler/Paramount)

After many years teasing the possibility, Kelsey Grammer is finally developing a Frasier sequel.

The series, which is going to air on Paramount+ and will co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst, will follow Frasier to a new city once again and chart the next stage of the character’s life.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Frasier revival ahead of its release later this yet.

What is it about?

At the moment, the official synopsis for the new Frasier is fairly light on detail, revealing only that “the new series will find psychiatrist/radio host Frasier Crane beginning the next phase of his life in a new city”.

Speaking about Nicholas Lyndhurst’s new character, though, Kelsey Grammer revealed a little about where the series finds Frasier. “It suddenly occurred to me when we were putting the show together, we’ve never really seen Frasier in a relationship where he has a great friend,” explained Grammer to BBC Radio Bristol. (Can you imagine Frasier with a group of friends? Going to a bar, perhaps, where everybody knows his name?)

“He had Niles, of course, but he was his brother […] this real friendship thing is something we’ve not seen Frasier in,” continued Grammer. “So we’re discovering a man who is still discovering himself, and that is what I find interesting to play.”

Who stars in the new Frasier – will any of the original cast return?

Kelsey Grammer will play Dr. Frasier Crane once again, making this the third show to feature Frasier as a lead. (Frasier did also crossover to a show called Wings once, but that was just a guest appearance.) Outside of Cheers and Frasier, you might recognise Grammer from things like Boss, The Simpsons, and Money Plane.

Nicholas Lyndhurst will play Professor Alan Cornwall, described as a boozey British academic and an old friend of Frasier’s. Best known for appearing in a sitcom about the relationship between two neurotic brothers, Lyndhurst previously starred with Grammer in a stage production of Man of La Mancha in 2019.

Jack Cutmore-Scott will play Freddy Crane, Frasier’s now grown-up son. Cutmore-Scott is best-known for starring in the crime procedural Deception, though he’s also appeared in a supporting capacity in Magnum PI, Hawaii 5-0, and Tenet.

Beyond those three, though, we don’t know a huge amount about the rest of the cast, new or old. Will any of the cast of Frasier appear – or will any of the cast of Cheers? At the moment, it seems a little unlikely. Last year, David Hyde Pierce made clear he wouldn’t be returning regularly as Niles – while he did suggest he would potentially be open to a guest appearance, he also explained that it was unlikely.

Who is writing the new series?

Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother, Acapulco) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces, Hulu’s Maggie) will be the lead writers on the new series of Frasier. Notably, the pair previously ran a twitter account together that imagined scenes from a modern-day Frasier update.

Is there a trailer?

Not quite yet! As soon as one manifests, though, we’ll be sure to update this piece with the video. In the meantime, here’s the original Channel 4 trailer for Frasier, all the way back in 1993. (It starts about 40 seconds in.)

When will the new Frasier be released?

We don’t quite know yet, although we have a rough sense: in January 2023, Kelsey Grammer revealed to BBC Radio Bristol that rehearsals were due to start in the next few weeks, and suggested it’d be possible the series might even be on air by July.

Whether that works out exactly to plan remains to be seen, but it certainly seems likely that the new Frasier will have arrived on our screens by the end of 2023.

How many episodes will there be?

There’s going to be 10 episodes in the new series of Frasier, which will presumably but not necessarily be around half an hour long each.

Where can I watch the original Frasier?

At time of writing, you can watch all 11 seasons of Frasier for free (with adverts) on All4.

Why should I watch it?

