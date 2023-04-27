In this week's Screen Babble, Alex is away hence Kelly and Steven are joined by Katie Conaglen to discuss Succession, Raging Bull, Citadel and Nobody

Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. NationalWorld’s podcast producer Kelly Crichton, news and trends expert Steven Ross, and critic Alex Moreland discuss what is – and what isn’t – worth watching.

As ever, we begin by discussing what we’ve been watching recently. On Screen Babble this week Katie Conaglen joins us and we talk Succession (again but we have to!), Colin from Accounts and Steven tells us about his film viewing this week including Nobody and the classic Raging Bull on its 40th anniversary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alex, although on annual leave this week, was super diligent and went out and interviewed David Weil, Showrunner on new Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. He tells him what it was like keeping track of the multiple layers and lies in the story, his hopes for what audiences will get from it and his take on news of writer strikes in the US. Steven takes us back to the future with prison drama Time starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham.

Listen to Screen Babble #23 here…

Screen Babble: how to follow the show