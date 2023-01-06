Break Point will relive all the high and lows of the 2022 season of Tennis

Over the last 20 years the world of tennis has been dominated by the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

These icons of tennis have won an array of awards and trophies over the course of their illustrious careers and held our attention for the majority of the 21st century.

However, many of these sporting greats are now approaching the twilight years of their careers with veteran Federer announcing his retirement from the sport in 2022.

The sport is at a crossroads and Netflix’s new documentary Break Point will take an in depth look at the next generation of talent emerging in the game as the veterans of tennis prepare to pass the baton.

The new docuseries has attracted a great deal of attention and excitement from the sporting world and is created from the same people who made the well renowned Formula 1 series: Drive to Survive.

But when will Break Point arrive on Netflix and what can we expect from the new docuseries?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Break Point release date?

Break Point officially arrives on Netflix on Friday 13 January with the first five episodes being released.

The series will feature a total of 10 episodes and episodes six to 10 are set to arrive in June 2023.

What is Break Point about?

Break Point will take an intimate look at the underdog tennis stars who are climbing the ladder of the elite tennis world. The series will offer a personal perspective to those competing in Grand Slam tournaments in the ATP and WTA tours and provide behind the scenes footage and interviews of their road to glory.

The docuseries will delve into the highs and lows of the sport that took place during the 2022 series.

Which players will feature in Break Point?

Break Point will focus on the journey of a number of up and coming tennis stars such as Wimbledon finalists Nick Kyrigios and Ons Jabeur.

Tennis greats such as Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick and John McEnroe will also provide expert analysis and insight throughout the documentary as they reflect on key stages of their careers.

Here are all the stars that you can expect to see during Break Point:

