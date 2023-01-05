Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from the ASB Classic after rolling on her ankle just 11 days before the Australian Open begins.

Emma Raducanu has been plagued with multiple injury concerns for several months now and 2023 has started no differently, as she was forced to retire during the second set of her ASB Classic second round match against Viktoria Kuzmova.

The 20-year-old former US Open champ left the court in tears after she rolled on her ankle with the scores at 6-0 5-7. After the match, Raducanu told the press: “The courts are incredibly slick, so to be honest it’s not a surprise that this happened to someone. It’s difficult to take. I’ve put a lot of physcial work in the last few months and I’ve been feeling good and optimistic so to be stopped by a freak injury, rolling an ankle, is pretty disappointing.”

Raducanu, who is currently ranked 78 in the WTA rankings, has now said she will assess the injury over the next few days. She initially attempted to play on after receiving medical attention but withdrew two points into her opening service game at the start of the third set.

Will Raducanu play in the Australian Open?

It is not yet known whether the British star will be able to compete in the first Grand Slam of the year. In 2022, Raducanu reached the second round of the tournament before being stopped by Danka Kovinic 6-4 4-6 6-3.

Raducanu was set to join the likes of Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open but will now await further medical advice. Venus Williams is also set to compete in the women’s US Open tournament, marking the 22nd time she has competed on the Melbourne courts.

Raducanu’s injury has put in doubt her attendance at the Australian Open

Emma Raducanu’s injuries

Raducanu endured hand blisters during her second round loss to Kovinic and then a month later was forced to retire from the Guadalajara Open in the first round due to a hip injury. In March, the 20-year-old then suffered from a back injury in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters and then was plagued with further blisters, this time on her feet, during Great Britain’s 3-2 defeat to Czech Republic at the Billie Jean King Cup in April.

In May 2022, Raducanu was forced to retired from the Italian Open first-round from a continuing back problem and then retired from the Nottingham Open first-round against Viktorija Golubic due to an abdominal injury. The 20-year-old was forced to retire from the Korea Open semi-final in September after injuring her left glute and then pulled out of the Transylvania Open in October with a wrist injury that subsequently ended her season.

When is the Australian Open 2022?

The Australian Open is set to begin on Monday 16 January 2023 following the qualifying rounds the week before. It will conclude with the women’s final on Saturday 28 January and the men’s final on Sunday 29 January. Warner Bros’ Discovery+ will have all the action from Melbourne.