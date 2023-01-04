Discovery+ will have all the action from Melbourne as former junior Wimbledon champ Laura Robson is set to join presenting team with John McEnroe

The Australian Open is only a couple of weeks away and will see both Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic return to the Melbourne courts as Djokovic looks to secure his 10th title and Osaka will hope to improve on her 2022 form. These tennis icons will be joined by fellow stars Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu in what will be the first Grand Slam of 2023.

Djokovic was forced to miss the 2022 tournament after Australia and the Victorian Government banned him due to his vaccination status. It was initially believed he would be unable to enter the country until 2025 but this has since been overturned and the 21-time Grand Slam winner will seek his 22nd when the tournament starts in 12 days time.

As tennis stars from around the world make their final preparations for the first Slam of the year, here is all you need to know about how to watch the Australian Open in 2023...

When is the Australian Open?

The tournament begins on Monday 16 January, however qualifying rounds will commence on 9 January. The women’s final will take place on Saturday 28 January while the men’s will be held on Sunday 29 January.

Who is broadcasting Australian Open?

In a statement released on Tuesday 3 January, Warner Bros said: “Every angle covered as Warner Bros Discovery Sports Europe serves up comprehensive coverage of the Austalian Open.

Scott Young, SVP Content and Production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Last year provided so many talking points for tennis fans across the globe and Eurosport was there every step of the way – helping to set the news agenda with world-class analysis and thought-provoking expert opinion from some of the finest minds in the game. 2023 promises much of the same as the new generation of superstars continue to make their name while icons such as Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal seek to build on their legacy.

John McEnroe (L) with Novak Djokovic at 2020 Australian Open

“To have one of the best storytelling tools - the award-winning Cube studio - bringing these elements will elevate our coverage further. “With a raft of compelling content in addition to making every match available via our suite of platforms, we truly believe Warner Bros. Discovery continues to tell the most inspiring stories with the greatest storytellers to unlock the power of sport.

“Coverage from Melbourne will be based out of Warner Bros. Discovery’s mixed-reality Cube studio with a host of respected experts offering their thoughts from all over the world all the way through the tournament.”

How to watch Australian Open

Entertainment and Sports plans are available on the Discovery+ website and can be purchased from £6.99/month or £59.99/year. There is also a free seven day trial.

Who is presenting the Australian Open

Former French tennis star Alize Lim will be joined by seven-time Grand Slam Champion Mats Wilander and six-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Tim Henman as the leaders of the Australian Open presenting team. Discovery+ will also have former world number seven Barbara Schett and Junior Wimbledon champion Laura Robson on-site speaking to key players who are making the headlines.

