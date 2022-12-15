The former Grand Slam winner Boris Becker has been released from jail and is set to be deported from UK after serving eight months of sentence

The former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been released from jail today and will now be deported from the UK to his homeland of Germany, the PA news agency has reported.

Becker served just eight months of a two-and-a-half-year sentence and now faces being deported of the UK, despite having lived here since 2012. The German is believed to qualify for automatic deportation as he received a sentence of 12 months of more and he is not thought to have British citizenship.

Becker’s release is much earlier than expected and it was originally believed he would serve half of his term. The 55-year-old was reportedly held at the lower security Huntercombe Prison after previously being jailed at Wandsworth Prison.

Who is Boris Becker?

Becker is a former Number one tennis player who won the Wimbledon Championships when he was just 17 years of age. Throughout his career, he won three Wimbledon championships, two Australian Opens, one US Open, three year-end championships, 13 Masters Series titles and an Olympic gold medal in doubles with partner Michael Stich at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

Since his retirement from the sport, Becker published an autobiography, launched his own online media platform called Boris Becker TV, has commentated on Wimbledon for the BBC and has coached 21 Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic.

Becker celebrates Wimbledon triumph in 1985

Why was Boris Becker jailed?

In 2017, Becker was declared bankrupt and he owed almost £50m over an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his Mallorcan estate. He was found guilty of transferring money from his business account to others as well as failing to declare a property in his hometown back in Germany.

Additionally, Becker was convicted of hiding an £710,000 bank loan and 75,000 shares in a tech company. This was not the first time the tennis icon had been convicted. In 2002, Becker was convicted of tax evasion and attempted tax evasion in Germany.

Does Boris Becker have a girlfriend?

Becker is currently dating Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro and the two of them have been in a relationship since June 2020. In July 2022, she and Becker’s oldest child, Noah, were seen at Centre Court, Wimbledon.

He has been married twice. His first marraige was to Barbara Feltus, with whom he has two children, and the second was to Sharlely Kerssenberg, with whom he also has a child. Becker also has a child with a former Russian waitress Angela Ermakova after the pair had a sexual encounter in 1999, while the tennis star was still married to his first wife. Becker initially denied paternity of the child but later acknowledged he was the father and a DNA test later confirmed it.

What is Boris Becker’s net worth?

It is reported by CelebrityNetWorth that Becker has an estimated net worth of $1million. At the height of his career, Becker’s net worth was thought to be around £127million. He earned £38m from prize money and sponsorship deals during his career but his believed to have lost most of his money through a complicated divorce and an expensive lifestyle.

Becker reached an out of court settlement with his ex-wife Barbara which was believed to be around £12million while he was also orded to pay a multi-million dollar settlement to Ermakova, as reported in The Mirror.

What has been said?

Becker is set to feature in a documentary which will be released on AppleTV and a clip was released this week showing him before the sentencing in April saying “I (will) face (my sentence), I’m not going to hide or run away. (I will) accept whatever sentence I’m going to get. It’s Wednesday afternoon and (on) Friday I know the rest of my life.”