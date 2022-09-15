Roger Federer’s has announced his retirement, drawing to an exceptional tennis career to a close

Roger Federer has announced he will retire from tennis at the age of 41.

The tennis legend has confirmed his final tournament will be the Laver Cup in London, which is due to take place later this month.

The Swiss star departs the professional sport as one of the best to ever compete, with his last appearance at a major tournament coming in last year’s Wimbledon, where he was knocked out by Hubert Hurkacz.

Here is everything you need to know about why Federer is retiring, and his illustrious career...

Why is Roger Federer retiring?

In a statement made via social media, Federer said: “To my tennis family and beyond, of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life.

“Today, I want to share some news with all of you. As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries.

“I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacity and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.

“The Laver Cup in London next week will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.

“This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.”

Grand Slam wins

Roger Federer has won an impressive 20 Grand Slam titles - with his last coming at the Australian Open four years ago, when he beat Croatia’s Marin Cilic.

The 41-year-old has won the Australian Open on six different occasions, while he has won the US Open five times, Wimbledon eight times and the French Open once.

He has reached the final of Grand Slam tournaments on 31 different occasions, most recently falling to defeat against Novak Djokovic at the 2019 Wimbledon tournament.

Here are all of Federer’s Grand Slam titles...

• 2003 - Wimbledon

• 2004 - US Open

• 2004 - Wimbledon

• 2004 - Australian Open

• 2005 - US Open

• 2005 - Wimbledon

• 2006 - US Open

• 2006 - Australian Open

• 2007 - US Open

• 2007 - Wimbledon

• 2007 - Australian Open

• 2008 - US Open

• 2009 - Wimbledon

• 2009 - French Open

• 2010 - Australian Open

• 2012 - Wimbledon

• 2017 - Australian Open

• 2017 - Wimbledon

• 2018 - Austraian Open

Roger Federer’s net worth

Roger Federer retires from tennis with a reported net worth of around $550 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His total ATP career earnings add up to $129m - the second-highest amount in tennis history behind Djokovic.

He has reportedly earned around a whopping $1 billion from endorsements during his career.

When is the Laver Cup?

You can catch Federer’s final professional tournament next week, with the 2022 Laver Cup kicking off on Friday 23rd September and finishing on Sunday 25th September.