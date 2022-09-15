Here is everything you need to know about Great Britain’s record at the Davis Cup.

The group stage of the 2022 Davis Cup is well underway after kicking off on Tuesday.

This week’s matches are set to take place across four different cities - Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia - and will come to an end on Sunday (18th September) before the knock-out stage takes place later this year.

The Finals feature 16 different teams, with the 12 winners of the Qualifiers (Argentina, Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and USA) joining Croatia (2021 runner-up), Serbia (2021 semi-finalist) and the two wild cards - Canada and Great Britain.

The 16 teams will compete in four round-robin groups of four teams, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

The knock-outs will take place in Malaga and a Davis Cup champion will be crowned on the 27th November.

Here is everything you need to know about the competition and Great Britain’s past success...

Who is featuring for Great Britain?

Great Britain’s team for the Davis Cup features six players.

The team captain is Leon Smith, who has been in the role since 2010 - accompanied by Cameron Norrie, Daniel Evans, Andy Murray, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

How are Great Britain faring so far?

Three of Great Britain’s stars have competed so far with Evans, Norrie and Murray all featuring in their first group stage match in Glasgow.

However, Norrie was the only one to claim a victory over Taylor Fritz, leaving them third in their group.

Group D consists of Great Britain, USA, Netherlands and Kazakhstan.

Have Great Britain ever won the Davis Cup?

Great Britain enjoyed plenty of success in the early days of the Davis Cup - winning it on nine occasions between 1903 and 1936.

However, they then failed to lift the trophy until 2015 when Smith led the team to glory for the first time in 79 years.

It was Andy Murray who claimed the decisive point against Belgium’s David Goffin to give Great Britain the winning 3-1 lead in the best-of-five match final.

Who has won the most Davis Cups?

USA have won the most Davis Cup titles with a whopping 32 - however are without a victory since 2007.

They are closely followed by Australia (28), while Great Britain and France are joint third (10).

Last year’s competition saw Russia lift their third Davis Cup.

• USA - 32 wins

• Australia - 28 wins

• Great Britain, France - 10 wins

• Sweden - 7 wins

• Spain - 6 wins

• Czech Republic, Germany, Russia - 3 wins

• Croatia - 2 wins

• Argentina, Italy, Serbia, South Africa, Switzerland - 1 win

Great Britain’s most successful Davis Cup stars

• Most wins - Fred Perry (45-7)

• Most singles wins - Bunny Austin (36-12)

• Most doubles wins - Bobby WIlson (25-8)

• Best doubles team - Mike Sangster and Bobby Wilson (11-3), Patrick Hughes and Fred Perry (11-3)

• Most ties played - Bobby Wilson (34)