Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been handed his first England call-up, presenting him with a chance to earn a place in their World Cup squad.

Gareth Southgate has announced his latest England squad ahead of the upcoming Nations League fixtures and the most noteworthy news is that Ivan Toney has been called up.

The Brentford striker has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and is currently the third-top scorer in the Premier League after six matches.

Fans eager to see Toney called up to the England squad have now got their wish, with the forward securing inclusion following an injury to Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United forward has also enjoyed a positive season so far, but picked up a muscle injury in their win over Arsenal, paving the way for Toney to earn his first cap.

The 26-year-old missed out on international matches last season despite his impressive form, however he will now look to take his opportunity with the likes of Ollie Watkins, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Patrick Bamford missing out.

Here is everything you need to know about the Brentford star...

Ivan Toney’s goal record

Ivan Toney has been on fire this season and has bagged five goals and two assists in his first six matches - making him the third top goalscorer in the Premier League behind Erling Haaland and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The striker joined Brentford in 2020 and enjoyed a record-breaking first season in the Championship, scoring a whopping 33 goals in 48 appearances.

There was uncertainty over whether Toney could carry it into the Premier League but he went onto claim 17 goal contributions following the Bees’ promotion and looked perfectly at home in the top flight.

With Toney almost reaching half his goal tally for the whole of last season, he is on course for a spectacular campaign if he is able to keep up his club form - perfect timing ahead of the World Cup.

Arguably Toney’s only downfall is his heading ability - scoring only two headed goals in the Premier League.

However, the 5 ft 10 forward provides plenty of goals from his feet and is a perfect striker without the added height.

Penalty record

As well as being an all-round brilliant finisher, Ivan Toney is also known for his brilliant penalty record.

The striker opened the scoring in Brentford’s last match against Leeds United with a penalty goal before going onto claim a hat-trick - making it an impressive 18 penalties scored out of 18 since joining the club.

Over the course of his career, he has missed just one of 25 penalties taken.

With England’s history of penalty shoot-out failures - including their disappointing Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy - Toney could be a real asset for the World Cup if they were to end up in a similar scenario.

Previous clubs

Northampton Town

Ivan Toney began his career in Northampton Town’s academy, before making his senior debut in November 2012 at 16 years old - becoming their youngest first team player ever.

Toney enjoyed a breakthrough season with the team in the 2014-15 season - claiming 11 goal contributions in League Two.

Newcastle United

The following summer saw Toney join Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee, making his debut in the League Cup in August.

The forward made his Premier League debut the following month, but only managed a total of four appearances in all competitions for the Magpies.

Loan spells

During his three year stint on Tyneside, Toney was sent out on six loan spells - Barnsley twice, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United twice and Wigan Athletic.

Across the six spells he made 103 appearances, scored 28 goals and picked up nine assists.

Peterborough United

After a difficult time with Newcastle, Toney joined Peterborough United for a reported fee of around £650,000 in 2018.

It was his arrival at Posh that led to the start of his unbelievable form, scoring 40 goals across two seasons in League One as he was named the League One Player of the Year and in the League One Team of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

Unsurprisingly, his exceptional goal record led to significant interest and the striker went onto sign for Brentford for an initial fee of around £5m.

It was reported that Tottenham Hotspur were also keen on Toney as a back-up option to Harry Kane.

Market value

According to Transfermarkt, Ivan Toney’s market value is up to around £36 million now.

Following the Bees’ promotion to the Premier League, his value was up to £25.2m and it has since increased by over £10m.