Some familiar faces will be joining Penn Badgley in the fourth season of You on Netflix

Penn Badgley is set to return for season 4 of Netflix’s dark thriller You this week, but this time Joe Goldberg has swapped the States for London, where he’s pretending to be bearded professor Jonathan Moore.

How he got across the Atlantic, considering what went down in the season 3 finale, is anyone’s guess, but since the serial murderer has now moved to London, it means there are a host of new characters, many of whom might be familiar from British dramas and soaps including Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale.

So, who will star in the upcoming season of You alongside Penn Badgley? Here’s everything you need to know.

When can I watch You season 4?

You season 4 will be available to watch on Netflix from Thursday 9 February. The streaming platform is doing a staggered release, with the first five episodes coming out just in time for Valentine’s Day. The second instalment will be available to watch a month later on 9 March.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

Who is in the cast of You season 4?

Here is the full cast list for You season 4:

Penn Badgely as Joe Goldberg/Jonathan Moore

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You Season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

Joe Goldberg is back and despite the season 3 ending showing him in Paris, the serial murderer has actually popped up in London, where he is posing as litertary professor Jonathan Moore. Prior to starring in the hit Netflix thriller, Badgley was best known for playing Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl.

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne in You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

A familiar face, Marienne befriended Joe in season 3, however after learning the true horror of his crimes she fled to Europe, with Goldberg hot on her trail, will she be able to get out of season 4 unscathed? Played by Tati Gabrielle, the actress is best known for her role in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Lukas Gage as Adam Pratt

Lukas Gage as Adam in season 4 of You (Photo: Netflix)

Adam Pratt is a wealthy American expat who owns the members club in London. Lady Phoebe’s boyfriend, he initially befriends Joe, but Adam may be hiding some dark secrets of his own. Played by Lukas Gage, the actor is best known for his roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria.

Ed Speleers as Rhys Montrose

Ed Speleers as Rhys in You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

Rhys Montrose is an author and aspiring politician, before becoming wealthy he had originally grown up in poverty making him more level headed than his friends. Played by Ed Speleers, the actor is best known for his roles in Outlander and Downton Abbey.

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate in You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

Kate is a formidable art gallery director who dislikes Joe from the start, could she be his new obsession? Played by Charlotte Ritchie the actress is best known for her roles in Ghost, Fresh Meat and Call the Midwife.

Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe

Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe in You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

Lady Phoebe is a wealthy socialite who is best friends with Kate and is Adam’s girlfriend. Played by Tilly Keeper, the actress is best known for her role as Louise Mitchell in EastEnders.

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia Farran in You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

Nadia is one of Joe’s students and the pair quickly discover they share a passion for literature and become friends, is this a good idea? Played by Amy-Leigh Hickman, the actress is best known for her roles in Tracy Beaker Returns, The Dumping Ground, EastEnders and Ackley Bridge.

Stephen Hagan as Malcolm

tephen Hagan as Malcolm in You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

Malcolm is a professor at the university Joe has bagged himself a job, he is also Kate’s boyfriend and loves to party. Played by Stephen Hagan, the Northern Irish actor is best known for his role in Stan Lee’s Lucky Man.

Ben Wiggins as Roald

Ben Wiggins as Roald in You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

Wealthy Roald is a friend of Kates and also seems to be hiding a dark side. Played by Ben Wiggins the actor has starred in a number of TV shows including The Witcher and The Sandman.

Aiden Cheng as Simon Soo

Aidan Cheng as Simon Soo in You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

Simon Soo is an artist whose latest exhibition will be launched in Kate’s gallery. Played by Aiden Cheng, the actor is best known for his roles in Silent Witness, Harlots and The Girlfriend Experience.

Niccy Lin as Sophie Soo

Niccy Lin as Sophie Soo in You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

Sophie Soo is Simon’s sister and is an influencer who spends her days carefully creating content showcasing her luxury lifestyle to her millions of followers. Played by Niccy Lin, the actress is best known for her roles in The Great, Drifters and Treadstone.

Eve Austin as Gemma

Eve Austin as Gemma in You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

Gemma is another member of the wealthy friend group, she has been cancelled many times due to her offensive tweets, but it doesn’t seem to phase her. Played by Eve Austin, the actress is best known for her role as Tabitha Taylor-Rudd in Emmerdale.

Ozioma Whenu as Blessing

Ozioma Whenu as Blessing in You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

Blessing is a Nigerian princess who dabbles in crypto-currency trading. Played by Ozioma Whenu, the actress is best known for her role in Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Dario Coates as Connie

Dario Coates as Connie in You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

