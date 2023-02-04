The Netflix actor and his wife welcomed their first child, James in 2020

Penn Badgley will be returning to our screens next week for the fourth instalment of Netflix’s hit thriller You.

The new series will see Joe Goldberg swapping the States for London, where he’s pretending to be bearded professor Jonathan Moore and will feature new characters played by Charlotte Ritchie (Ghost) and Lukas Gage (Euphoria). But what is life like for Penn Badgley off the screen, who is he dating and is he married? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Penn Badgley dating?

Badgley has been together with his wife Domino Kirke since 2014.

Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley have been married since 2017 (Photo: Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The couple reportedly first met at a meatball shop, with Kirke telling People: “I had never seen Gossip Girl, so I had no context for Penn.” At the time the actor was couch surfing with friends and Kirke offered to let him rent her spare room. She explained: “I got his number because I was really interested in him living with me, and I thought he was cute.” Kirke continued: “And it would have been nice to have a little winter, you know, fling with my roommate.”

Is Penn Badgley married?

The couple got married after three years of dating in 2017 in a simple courthouse ceremony in Brooklyn, New York. Kirke shared a photo of their wedding on Instagram alongside the caption: “How marriage always feels to this child of divorce 🤪 Thank God @pennbadgley is one too!”

The couple would go on to have a second wedding, reported by People. Kirke explained: “My first wedding was more of a civil ceremony with about 40 people that were able to join us in a pinch.” She continued: “The second one was more planned. 200 people came from all over the world. It just felt necessary to have both”.

Who is his wife Domino Kirke?

Kirke is a British-American singer and doula who has supported celebrities including Amy Schumer. Her mother, Lorraine runs the Geminola vintage clothing boutique in Soho and her sisters, Lola and Jemima are actresses.

Kirke has a 10-year-old son, Cassius from a previous relationship with musician Morgan O’Kane. In an interview with Glamour, she explained how she deals with her husband’s fame. She revealed: “I didn’t watch Gossip Girl, so I didn’t really know what all the fuss was about when I met him.

“So I’m still sort of — getting used to this, and I think he is too, because he was always part of this ensemble. So this is new for him. He’s the star, the shining star of all of it. I think it’s a learning curve for us, for sure. It’s very unnatural to be known as well as he’s known right now. It feels kind of strange when we’re out and about to have the amount of people come up to us — it’s pretty crazy, actually. So, I don’t think it ever feels normal or healthy, so we’re all just getting used to it.”

Do they have kids?

The couple welcomed their first child James on 11 August, 2020. In October 2021, Badgley shared in an interview with In Style he explained what it had been like as a father during the Covid pandemic.

He said: “It’s just been us, my wife and I, taking care of him. And as a result, in some ways, we’re thrilled, there’s a beautiful joy and lightness to our connection with him. He seems to reflect that.” Adding: “And at the same time, it’s so hard.”

When did he date Blake Lively?

Badgley dated his Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively for three years whilst they were filming. In an interview with Vanity Fair for the series 10th anniversary, executive producer Joshua Safran revealed the pair did not tell the crew that they had broken up, keeping the news “hidden”.

Safran said: “The shocking thing was, I found out on the set of the Season 2 finale that Blake and Penn had broken up months before.

“They kept the breakup hidden from the crew, which you could never do now. I don’t even know how they did it. They kept it from everybody which is a testament to how good they are as actors. Because they did not want their personal drama to relate to the show.”

Penn Badgley and Blake Lively in 2009 (Photo: Getty Images)

In the same interview, Lively reveals the cause of the split. She explains: “Stepping back from it, I can see it. But I remember there was one point where we were just afraid of how our personal lives overlapping our work life could be perceived by our bosses.

“(But then) we were like: ‘Oh no, that’s exactly what they want.’ They wanted us all to date. They wanted us all to wear the same clothes that we’re wearing on the show. They wanted that, because then it fed their whole narrative. People could buy into this world.”

