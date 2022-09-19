Blake posted a series of personal photos of her latest baby bump on Instagram, in a bid to get the paparazzi to leave her alone

American actress Blake Lively has called out the paparazzi “waiting outside” her home amid pregnancy rumours.

The Gossip Girl actress is married to actor Ryan Reynolds, and the A-list pair are expecting their fourth child together.

It was previously reported that the 35-year-old was pregnant after her bump was showing through a tight gold dress at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, and started dating a year later. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Valentino sequin dress boasted pockets and long sleeves which she rocked with white high heels and hoop earrings.

Her own Instagram post also got a huge reaction from fans, with one saying “Congratulations MAMA“ and another adding “Congrats on baby #4”.

However neither Ryan or Blake had officially announced their exciting news, until the latter hit out at the “11 guys waiting outside” her home.

She took to Instagram to post a series of personal photos of her and her latest baby bump, in a bid to get the paparazzi to leave her and her family alone.

The Age of Adaline actress wrote to her 35.5 million followers: “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone.

“You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children.

“You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a “No Kids Policy”. You all make all the difference. Much love!”

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham was among the celebrities who congratulated the news. She wrote: “Congratulations x kisses from us all”.

American actress Rita Wilson and author Angie Dudley also sent their love to Blake.

Blake also shared a pregnancy photo to her Instagram story with the same message, which husband Ryan reposted for his 45.2 million followers.

Ryan Reynolds shared his wife Blake Lively’s message to the paparazzi on his own Instagram. (Credit @vancityreynolds Instagram)

The pair met whilst filming superhero film Green Lantern in 2010, and got married in 2012 at an intimate ceremony on a plantation in South Carolina.

They now have three children together; James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

Singer-songwriter and close friend Taylor Swift named the characters in her song Betty after their three children.