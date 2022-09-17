The model realised her miscarriage had been an abortion after speaking with her husband John Legend when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she had a “life-saving abortion”, not a miscarriage.

In September 2020, Teigen along with her husband John Legend shared that their son Jack had passed away at 20 weeks after a pregnancy complication.

Speaking at social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit on Thursday (15 September) Teigen revealed that it had taken her “over a year” to realise the miscarriage had actually been an abortion.

Here’s everything you need to know about what Chrissy Teigen has said.

What did Chrissy Teigen say about her miscarriage?

Teigen shared the revelation at the summit on Thursday, explaining that it had come as a shock to her.

Reported by the Hollywood Reporter, The model and writer said: “Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.”

She continued referring to it as a miscarriage, before stopping herself and explaining: “let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion.”

Adding: “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Teigen, who is currently pregnant, shares six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles with her husband Legend.

Taking to Twitter, she shared the article from the Hollywood Reporter, along with a caption explaining that she had, had an abortion not a miscarriage.

Her caption read: “I told you all we had a miscarriage because I thought that was what it was. But it was an abortion, and we were heartbroken and grateful all at once. It just took me over a year to realize it.”

Obgyn Dr Jen Gunter, who is known for her book, The Vagina Bible, responded to Teigen’s post commenting: “Thank you for sharing. I know you are opening yourself up to a lot of hate for this. I just want you to know I think you are amazing.”

When did Chrissy Teigen realise she had an abortion?

The 36-year-old model and writer explained she realised she had, had an abortion when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

After expressing sympathy for people who needed an abortion to Legend, her husband explained to her that “they” were those people and had been in that situation themselves.

Teigen said: “I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way.”

“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

