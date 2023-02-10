Joe Goldberg may have met his match in the fourth season of the hit Netflix thriller

Penn Badgley has returned to our screens for season 4 of Netflix’s dark thriller You, but this time Joe Goldberg has swapped Los Angeles for London, where he’s pretending to be literary professor Jonathan Moore.

Based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes, season 4 is lined up to be the most nail biting yet, with Goldberg finally meeting his match. Joe, who is trying to lay low after what happened in the explosive season 3 finale, reluctantly finds himself playing detective trying to work out the identity of the “eat the rich” killer, who is picking off London’s wealthy elite.

There will be plenty of twists, turns and murders, as well as a brand new cast to get acquainted with, with stars including Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Charlotte Richie (Fresh Meat), Tilly Keeper (EastEnders), Amy-Leigh Hickman (Ackley Bridge) and Ed Speleers (Outlander).

So, how many episodes are there in You season 4, when will part 2 be released and will there be a season 5? Here’s everything you need to know.

Warning this article contains spoilers for You season 4 part 1

How many episodes are in You season 4?

There are 10 episodes in You season 4, with the series split into two parts, similar to the way Strangers Things was released. The first five episodes Part 1 dropped on February 9, just in time for Valentine’s Day, whilst the final five episodes will land one month later on 9 March.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 1 of You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

The titles for the first five episodes are:

Episode 1 - Joe Takes A Holiday

Episode 2 - Portrait Of The Artist

Episode 3 - Eat The Rich

Episode 4 - Hampsie

Episode 5 - The Fox And The Hound

When will You season 4 part be released?

You season 4 part 2 will be released on Thursday 9 March.

Is there a You season 4 part 2 trailer?

Following the explosive ending of part 1, fans were given a hint of what to expect in the upcoming second part of the series. The trailer picks up where part 1 left off, as Joe Goldberg and Rhys Montrose argue over the murders whilst Goldberg’s ominous voiceover says “I’m going to stop you.”

Love Quinn in the final episode of season 3 of Netflix’s You (Photo: Netflix)

Things then take a dramatic turn as we catch a glimpse of Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), Goldberg’s former wife, whom he poisoned and left for dead after burning down their house in the season 3 finale. The quick scene shows Quinn in Joe’s infamous glass box looking at his books, given what happened and the fact that we know Quinn’s family sent a hitman to kill Joe, it’s possible this could be a flashback, or maybe Quinn did survive the attack.

Will there be a You season 5?

Netflix has not yet confirmed whether the series has been renewed for a fifth season, but due to its popularity amongst viewers it’s likely another season will be in the works. During an interview with the Happy Sad Podcast, in February 2023 Badgley revealed that he had signed a “six-year contract” with Netflix, he also hinted as to whether there could be a season 5.