The actress revealed in 2021 that she is ‘more than happy’ to return to the series

Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega has been having a successful year. The 20-year-old has become a fan favourite for starring in the Addams Family series, which also saw her inspire a viral dance move.

However, before Ortega starred in Wednesday, the actress was previously known for her performance in Netflix’s hit dark thriller You, alongside Penn Badgley. The fourth season of the series is due to drop this week, with Joe Goldberg swapping the States for London, where he’s pretending to be literary professor Jonathan Moore.

The actress has previously revealed that she is “more than happy” to return to the series. So, could fans see Jenna Ortega reprise her role and was she in You season 3? Here’s everything you need to know.

Will Jenna Ortega be in You season 4?

Ortega has not yet revealed whether or not she will appear in You season 4. In an interview with Cosmopolitan US in 2021 she shared that she was “more than happy” to return to the Netflix series. The Wednesday actress said: “I love that set. The team behind it, the writers are so witty and so funny, and then also just to work with Penn Badgley again. I had such an incredible time there that if they would like to have me back, I’m more than happy to take a few digs at Joe again.”

Jenna Ortega as Ellie Alvez in You season 2 (Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix)

Speaking to Teen Vogue in 2019 she said she wanted Ellie to be “an even bigger badass” if she were to return to the series. Adding: “I don’t want her to come back and be extremely vulnerable and sad. It would be amazing to see Ellie come back and take control of her life. She has so much potential and so much talent that she shouldn’t waste because of him.”

Fans have also been speculating that her character could make a surprise return. Reported by Glamour, a thread on Reddit hinted at Easter eggs in season two in the scene where Love tells Ellie that if her film dreams don’t work out, she should go to culinary school in Paris.

Who did she play in You season 2?

Ortega played the role of 15-year-old Ellie Alves, the sister of Delilah, who rents an apartment to Joe who has just fled New York to start a new life in Los Angeles. However, after Delilah starts to dig into Joe’s past she discovers all is not what it seems. This leads Joe’s girlfriend Love Quinn to kill Delilah and attempt to frame Ellie for the murder of director Henderson who Joe had murdered. With Child Protective Services and the Quinn family after her, Joe saves Ellie, helping her escape to Florida and sending her money to start a new life.

Was she in You season 3?