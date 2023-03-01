Jake Paul was paid over £200,000 to get an AU Vodka tattoo in the build up to his fight with Tommy Fury, according to reports

Eagle-eyed boxing fans have been speculating about the disappearance of Jake Paul’s tattoo. (Getty Images)

Eagle-eyed boxing fans have been speculating about the apparent disappearance of Jake Paul’s tattoo after his split-decision defeat to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia.

Eleven days prior to his clash with the Mancunian, Paul was pictured on social media getting a tattoo of an AU Vodka bottle on his right arm - and he was reportedly offered around £206,000 to do so.

Viewers who kept up with the build up to the fight noticed that the tattoo was nowhere to be seen when the YouTube star entered the ring to fight Fury. Many are now speculating whether the tattoo has been removed or whether it was even real in the first place.

But what is AU Vodka and what have fans said about the disappearance of Jake Paul’s tattoo? Here is everything you need to know.

What is AU Vodka?

AU Vodka is a luxury drink which is endorsed by a number of celebrities around the world including Jake Paul, Paddy Pimblett and Maya Jama. The brand was founded in 2015 and it currently has 312,000 followers on Instagram.

AU Vodka is co-owned by former Swansea ball boy Charlie Morgan. (Getty Images)

Welsh duo Charlie Morgan and Jackson Quinn are the owners of the company, along with British DJ, producer and TV presenter Charlie Sloth.

One of the owners, Charlie Morgan, is best remembered for his time as the ball boy at Swansea City after he was kicked by former Chelsea star Eden Hazard in the 2013 League Cup semi-final. Hazard was sent off for the incident and Swansea progressed to the final of that year’s tournament. Morgan described himself on Twitter at the time as “the king of all ball boys.”

Morgan is also the son of Swansea City director Martin Morgan.

When did Jake Paul get an AU Vodka tattoo?

Jake Paul was filmed getting an AU Vodka tattoo on the company’s Instagram page on 15 February. During the video, Paul is seen talking to the company’s owner Charlie Sloth and he is offered over £200,000 to get the tattoo on his right arm.

Paul jokes that he would happily get the tattoo for free as he likes Sloth so much, but he rejects his offer to do it for free soon after. The video amassed over 281,000 likes on the AU Vodka Instagram page with many fans around the world tuning in to witness the dare.

What did people say about Jake Paul’s tattoo?

Many fans of the YouTube sensation were surprised to see Jake Paul entering the ring with Tommy Fury without the AU Vodka tattoo and many have speculated whether he had it removed.

One fan on Twitter joked: “Where’s your tattoo bro? @JakePaul @CharlieSloth did the 250k disappear too or did @Tommytntfury hit you that hard it came off?”

Another fan posted: “Did your AU vodka tattoo just magically disappear last night.”

Some fans of the boxer claimed that the tattoo was a publicity stunt and that it was a fake. One tattoo artist tweeted: “I like how they overdubbed the sound of coil machinery to a rotary pen.”

What happened in the fight?

Jake Paul lost his fight with Tommy Fury by split-decision with the fight going the entire distance. Fury landed the majority of the punches in the fight but he was forced to survive a late scare with Paul scoring a knockdown in the final round.

Fury dedicated the victory to his girlfriend Molly Mae Hague and his new baby Bambi. He also spoke of his desire for a rematch. The 23-year-old said: “For the past two years this is all that has consumed my life. Everybody thought I was running scared but tonight made my legacy. This is my first main event, I am going to get bigger and better and if he wants a rematch, bring it on.”