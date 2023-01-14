KSI will face FaZe Temperrr in his latest bout

KSI could finally be set for a long awaited grudge match with Jake Paul in his next fight.

The YouTubers have been rumoured to step in the ring together for a while now. KSI beat Paul’s older brother Logan at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles in November 2019, after the pair had drawn in an earlier amateur fight.

Advertisement

KSI and Jake Paul have been locked into a five-year rivalry at this point and they could finally settle it in the ring with a blockbuster bout later in 2023. But first the social media star and rapper will have to face down FaZe Temperrr at Wembley Arena.

The boxing match will take place on Saturday (14 January) and is KSI’s first fight since facing Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda in back-to-back tussles in August last year. The YouTuber remains undefeated so far since stepping into the ring.

Advertisement

KSI and Logan Paul’s PRIME energy drink has recently arrived in UK stores, sparking eager fans to rush out to Aldi shops across the country in a bid to get their hands on it. A shop in Wakefield went viral for selling the drink at way over the RRP.

Will KSI fight Jake Paul next?

Advertisement

Mirror Online reports that the blockbuster grudge match could finally take place later in 2023. KSI is expected to take on one more opponent before a fight against Jake Paul in December of this year.

Speaking to Mirror Fighting prior to his FaZe Temperrr fight, KSI said: “Weight-wise, I’d love it to be 176lb, 177lb, but 180lb sounds perfectly fair, maybe even slap a rehydration clause - I know he’d want that!

KSI during a media work out at Crystal House, London. Picture date: Wednesday January 11, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire.

“It has to be in the UK, I think I’m definitely the A-Side, I walk second, ring size I think it should be a nice 20-foot ring and I think that’s it that’s on my mind. I’m sure there’s other things money-wise that Mams [Taylor, his manager] and Nakisa [Bidarian, Paul’s manager] can deal with. 50-50 seems fair. I don’t think it should be 60-40 in anyone’s favour or anything. 50-50 makes sense.”

Advertisement

Paul has previously said that he would be willing to give up the A-Side in order to secure a fight with KSI. However one potential spanner could come in the form of Jake Paul announcing his move into MMA recently, but KSI is said to be confident the fight will still happen.

Paul had been rumoured to be negotiating a fight against Andrew Tate, but he has since been arrested in Romania and remains in custody.

Advertisement

Who will KSI fight next?

His fight with Jake Paul is expected to take place in December, meaning it will be potentially his third fight of the year. KSI will take on FaZe Temperrr at Wembley Arena on 14 January.

He is expected to fight again in the middle of the year, before taking on his long-time rival in December. However it has not been confirmed who KSI will fight next.

Advertisement