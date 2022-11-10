Jake Paul shared a video of him squaring up to Andrew Tate outside a boxing ring

Jake Paul and Andrew Tate are in “negotiations” over a potential high-profile fight.

The Youtuber turned professional boxer, 25, shared a video of him squaring up to Tate on social media. Paul had previously accused the kickboxer and controversial influencer of being “scared” to fight him - or his brother Logan.

Jake Paul is due to return to the ring in early 2023, following his fight with Anderson Silva on 29 October, but his opponent has not been confirmed yet. He had previously discussed the possibility of fighting Andrew Tate on his podcast.

Tate was banned from social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok in August. It came after the content of his videos was criticised for being misognistic by groups such as the White Ribbon campaign.

But could Jake Paul and Andrew Tate actually fight? Here is all we know so far:

Are Jake Paul and Andrew Tate negotiating a fight?

Advertisement

In a post on social media on Thursday (10 November), Jake Paul confirmed face-to-face meeting between him and Andrew Tate. It comes after Paul accused Tate of being “scared” to fight him or his brother Logan.

Paul’s post on Twitter simply stated: “Negotiations”. It captioned a video in which Paul and Tate step towards each other and stare down in front of a boxing ring.

Tate had previously said that any return to the combat sport world would have to be on “his terms”.

Is a bout close?

The footage shared on social media earlier appeared to confirm that Paul and Tate are in negotiations for a boxing match. Paul is due to return to the ring on 14 January 2023, his opponent has not been confirmed.

It would be unlikely for Paul to publically post about “negotiations” with Tate if a possible bout was not potential close to being agreed. We will update this article as more information become available.

Advertisement

Paul had previously weighed in on Tate being banned from social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok on his BS with Jake Paul podcast in September. Paul argued Tate should be given “a second chance” on social media.

However, he also taunted the kick-boxer saying that he wouldn’t risk his “alpha male appearance” to fight either of the Paul brothers. It came amid heavy speculation that Tate could be Paul’s next opponent in the ring.

The Daily Express reports that since retiring from combat sports in 2020, Andrew Tate had listed the True Geordie, Logan Paul and Twitch star HasanAbi on a hitlist for a potential comeback fight.

What is Jake Paul’s boxing record?

Jake Paul exits the ring after his unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva of Brazil in their cruiserweight bout at Desert Diamond Arena on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Jake Paul began his career on YouTube, alongside his brother Logan Paul. However both have since moved into boxing and tried to forge careers in the sport.

Paul’s first and only amateur bout was in August 2018 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester. He beat Deji Olatunji, a YouTuber and brother of KSI, by knock out. His boxing nickname is The Problem Child.

His first professional fight came in January 2020 at The Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami. He beat AnEsonGib by technical knock out.

Paul has fought a total of six professional bouts and is undefeated, winning four by knock out and two by decision. The bouts have included the likes of former basketball player Nate Robinson and former UFC champion Anderson Silva, as well as other mixed martial artists Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

What is Andrew Tate’s boxing career?

Tate has had a total of 85 kickboxing bouts during his career. He won 76 of the fights, 23 by knock out, and lost nine.

Advertisement

He has also fought three professional mixed martial arts fights. Tate has won two and lost one with the most recent fight taking place in 2010.

Tate was a former world champion in kick-boxing.

Tate, a self-proclaimed ‘success coach’, made the announcement on one of his remaining social media accounts called Gettr.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Born in Chicago, Illinois in December 1986, Tate is the son of American chess International Master Emory Tate. He moved to the UK when he was one and grew up in Luton.

Tate won the International Sport Karate Association (ISKA) Full Contact Cruiserweight championship in Derby in 2009. Away from his kickboxing and MMA career, he has had a successful online career - peaking in popularity in 2022.

Advertisement

He rose to notoriety after being removed from Big Brother in 2016. He has had his official accounts removed from Facebook and Instagram earlier in 2022.

Meta said it had removed the accounts for breaching its rules around dangerous organisations or individuals. The move came after he was criticised for the content of his videos, with his comments being described as “extremely misogynistic” by the White Ribbon campaign.

The non-profit group, which advocates against male-on-female violence, has expressed concern at the possible long-term effects of his commentary on his young male audience.

Could Andrew Tate fight the True Geordie?