Jake Paul is planning to return to the ring in January and Andrew Tate is one of his most highly-touted opponents

Andrew Tate is too “scared” to step in the boxing ring with Jake Paul or his brother Logan, says the YouTuber.

Jake, 25, who is a professional boxer, is planning to return to the ring on January 14 and has the controversial former kick-boxing world champion as one of his most highly-touted opponents.

He weighed in on Andrew being banned from social media for his controversial opinions and sexist comments about women in a recent episode of his podcast ‘BS with Jake Paul’.

Jake argued that Andrew should be given “a second chance” on social media.

However, he also taunted the kick-boxer saying that he wouldn’t risk his “alpha male appearance” to fight either of the Paul brothers.

Jake said: "I don’t think Andrew Tate should be banned. I think freedom of speech is super important and I think private companies should give people like him a second chance.

“But I don’t think he ever gets into the ring and risks his alpha male appearance to fight me or Logan. Andrew Tate, you’re scared to get into the ring with one of us."

Jake is well known for his BS with Jake Paul podcast, while his older brother hosts a podcast called Impaulsive with Logan Paul.

He called Mike Majlak, Impaulsive co-host, who also said he “can’t imagine” Andrew fighting either of the YouTubers.

He said: "He clearly has gotten in the ring in the past and done a pretty good job with it.

"But I can’t imagine that he would fight you or Logan. I think a lot of the stuff that he’s doing right now is to continue a storyline that I’m not so sure he’s ready to back up.”

There has reportedly been talks between Andrew and Jake’s team, including a meeting in Croatia which involved Jake’s manager and business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, sitting down with Andrew and his brother Tristan.

Tate has resurfaced on a video sharing website called Rumble.

However, the former world champion kickboxer told The Mirror that he’s more likely looking to fight Logan than Jake.

Before his social media ban, Andrew claimed that Majlak and Jake were fans of his but both have denied it.

Jake claims he never said anything and he challenged his listeners to find proof that he is “a fan of his work”, while offering them a “cash offer” for the evidence.

Majlak spoke on behalf of the Impaulsive team saying that “none of us were ever fans, we never have said anything good about his approach”.