Floyd Mayweather will take on KSI’s brother, Deji, in exhibition match this November

Despite officially retiring from the sport in 2015, Floyd Mayweather is still running rings around his opponents and recently beat Japan’s Mikuru Asakura by knock-out in an exhibition fight in Tokyo.

It has now been announced that the American former world champion is set for his next exhibition fight against YouTuber Deji.

It was reported that Mayweather will earn around $20million for his fight against Asakura in which he landed a brutal, match-winning punch in just the second round.

Speaking after the fight, the highest-grossing combat sports athlete of all time said: “I would like to thank the whole country of Japan.

“Unbelievable county, unbelievable people. An exciting, incredible turnout. Round of applause for this great competitor right here.”

Next up on Mayweather’s big payday radar is Deji, with the pair set to square off in November.

Taking to social media, KSI’s brother, Deji posted: “Huge thanks to Global Titans and my team for creating this incredible opportunity,

Deji (R) beat Fousey in their Light Heavyweight Bout in August 2022

“It’s a privilege to be headlining this phenomenal spectacle in Dubai, against the all-time great Floyd Mayweather. This is going to be fun!”

Here is all you need to know ahead of the exhibition match between Mayweather vs Deji...

When is Mayweather vs Deji?

The fight between the former world champion and the YouTuber is scheduled to take place on Sunday 13 November 2022 and will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The exact timings and ring-walks are currently unknown.

How to watch Mayweather vs Deji

Mayweather vs Deji will be fighting as part of the Global Titans fight series and therefore the bout will be available to watch through their website.

More information is set to be released on their website shortly.

What are the fighters’ records?

Mayweather has an impressive 50-0 record in his professional career and has yet to lose a match since returning for exhibition bouts.

27 of his professional fights have been won by knockout. This will be Mayweather’s second tango against a YouTuber after he and Logan Paul fought in 2021 in the bout billed as ‘Bragging Rights’

As neither knocked the other out, there was no result from the match.

Deji is at the other end of the spectrum with four fights and just one win. His victory came in his most recent fight when he took on Fousey in August.

His defeats came against Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker and Alex Wassabi.

What are the fighters’ heights?

Both stand at similar heights, with Mayweather enjoying a slight edge over his future opponent. The American star stands at 5ft 8in tall while Deji is 5ft 7in.

Additionally, their weights are not too dissimilar with Mayweather coming in at 68kg while Deji’s weight is 67kg.

What is Floyd Mayweather’s net worth?

Mayweather is reported to be the richest boxer of all time, with an estimated net worth of $450 million.

His total career earnings are set to be around $1.1billion and he used to earn around $300million per fight. He is the fifth highest-paid athlete of all time and one of only six athletes whose career earning have topped $1billion.