Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor could be set for a rematch in 2023, six years on from their first encounter.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have hit the headlines - five years after they first met in the ring.

Mayweather has made it clear he wants to continue his career with a number of exhibition matches, and the 45-year-old set to face Japanese mixed martial artist and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura this weekend.

Meanwhile, McGregor has been out of action since he was beaten by Dustin Poirer for a third time at UFC 264 in July 2021 - a loss that also saw him suffer a broken leg.

Both fighters will be eager to compete once again after spending so long in the limelight - but will it be against each other?

Will Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight again?

It is Floyd Mayweather that has sparked rumours of a reunion between the duo after speaking to the Daily Mail this week.

The former professional boxer said: “I want to go out there this weekend and have fun. Then I have another exhibition [in] Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition.

“I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment.

“So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself.”

What has Conor McGregor said?

While Mayweather has suggested a boxing rematch is in the works, McGregor was quick to shut down his comments.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to respond, posting a photo of their previous bout and the captain #notinterested.

Despite his social media post, McGregor has previously spoken of his desire to return to boxing - so there is definitely still potential for the fight to happen.

Speaking to Sky Sports in May, McGregor said: “Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there.

“Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC - that story is far from over, in fact it’s just being written, it is just the beginning.

“But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future.”

What happened in the first fight?

Mayweather and McGregor caused quite the media circus when they met for the first time in August 2017.

The American was on the hunt for his 50th professional victory, while it was the Irishman’s first time outside of MMA.

The match took place at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada at the light middleweight limit and was scheduled for twelve rounds.

McGregor took Mayweather to the 10th round before he was beaten by technical knockout (TKO) as the fight recorded the second highest pay-per-view buy rate in history.