AnEsonGib faced Austin McBroom in a professional boxing match in the early hours of this morning.

YouTube boxing has taken the professional sport by storm in recent years with the likes of KSI, Jake Paul and Logan Paul hosting events in the US and UK with tens of thousands of fans attending.

Weeks after KSI won two fights in one night at the O2 Arena in London, his YouTuber friend AnEsonGib took on American internet star Austin McBroom in the ring on the latter’s home turf.

It was the second of two Social Gloves events, with McBroom claiming his first victory against TikTok sensation Bryce Hall last year.

AnEsonGib also participated in last March’s event, with his bout against Tayler Holder initially called as a controversial draw before the result was overturned and was awarded in Gib’s favour.

After an arguably disastrous first event hosted by McBroom, Gib was looking for redemption as he faced the Social Gloves owner himself.

Who is AnEsonGib?

Ali Loui Al-Fakhri, also known as AnEsonGib, is a 26-year-old YouTuber who was born in Saudi Arabia - currently residing in London.

Gib started his YouTube channel in August 2012 and became a notorious FIFA player, becoming well known for his Ultimate Team pack openings.

Ten years later, he now has 2.31 million subscribers - however he appears to have put most of his focus into boxing rather than YouTube now.

Gib hasn’t posted a YouTube video not related to his boxing matches since 2019 - around a year before his first amateur boxing match.

AnEsonGib first fought his friend MaxPlaysFifa on the undercard of KSI v Joe Weller in 2018 - winning the fight by KO.

He went onto beat Jay Swingler on the KSI vs Logan Paul undercard but was then beaten via TKO by Jake Paul in 2020.

The match against Tayler Holder was his first professional bout and so he was unbeaten as a professional boxer heading into today’s fight.

Did AnEsonGib beat Austin McBroom?

AnEsonGib pulled off a brilliant comeback against Austin McBroom today to claim a knockout victory in the fourth round.

The Brit started slowly and was dropped in the first round, however went onto dominate his American opponent and knocked him down an impressive five times before the bout was ended.

McBroom spent much of Gib’s time celebrating on the floor as he looked to recover from the battering before he was taken straight to hospital as a result of the numerous knockdowns.

Following Gib’s second professional victory he said, “I’ve got my revenge, I’ve got my redemption; I’ve been working so hard in the gym, I’m going to keep going and I’m looking forward to my next fight.

“Right now, whatever makes money, make sense. We’ll see what opponent comes my way and we’ll see what the future holds.”

When is the next YouTube boxing event?

The next boxing event involving a YouTuber is Jake Paul’s bout in October - though the American has taken his fighting career in a direction away from YouTube.

After dominating the YouTube boxing scene in recent years, Paul has began fighting professional fighters and most recently knocked out former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

Next up for Paul is 47-year-old Anderson Silva, who is a former UFC Middleweight Champion.

The duo will take to the ring on 29th October 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.