Mexico’s Andy Ruiz faced off against Luis Ortiz in WBC eliminator in a clash that went the distance in Los Angeles

The Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz beat the Cuban fighter Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision early on Monday morning (5 September).

Deontay Wilder has now said he has welcomed a fight with the Mexican 32-year-old should the former world heavyweight champion beat Robert Helenius.

Ruiz Junior’s win over Ortiz has not put him in a position to challenge for the WBC belt which is currently held by Tyson Fury, however it is much more likely Fury will continue to favour a fight with Oleksandr Usyk in a bid to become the undisputed champion.

Ruiz’s win was his first fight since beating Chris Arreola by unanimous decision in May 2021. His Cuban opponent technically won more rounds on the three official scorecards but Ruiz took unanimous decision victory thanks to his three knockdowns in the fight.

Speaking to Fox Sports after the bout, Ruiz said: “I’m ready, man. I’m hungry. I want to be champion again and bring that belt back to Mexico.”

His opponent, 43, was defiant in defeat and had shown the boxing world he was far from ready to hang up his gloves: “I told you I was going to be a warrior. I love this. This is Cuba vs Mexico. It was a war...if they said ‘King Kong’ is old.

“I gave you a war today. I think I gave a good fight tonight.”

Here is all you need to know about what happened in Ruiz vs Ortiz...

Luis Ortiz, right, was knocked down three times by Ruiz

Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz match highlights

After the 12 rounds had been completed, the official scorecards read 113-112 and 114-111 twice in favour of the American-Mexican despite one judge favouring Ortiz 7-5 in the rounds.

However, it was Ruiz’s three knockdowns that were the deciding factor. The first and third of these knockdowns were a signal to the heavyweight division of the immense power Ruiz has, while the second appeared more to be a push that capitalised on the fact Ortiz was still recovering from the first.

The 43-year-old Cuban did not go down without a fight, however, and boxed tidily landing solid jabs throughout the bout to prevent his opponent from dominating.

However, all the big moments went to Ruiz and it was ultimately his three floorings of Ortiz that gave him another victory.

Ortiz has now been knocked down five times in 2022. He was dropped twice in his January fight against Charles Martin but was still able to win after scoring a knockout in the sixth round.

Will Andy Ruiz fight Deontay Wilder?

Wilder was in attendance on the night and he has appeared open to Ruiz’s challenge of an all-American heavyweight clash. Ruiz has said he plans to get much more active, no longer looking for just one fight a year as he bids to get back to a wold title fight.

Speaking after the match, Ruiz said: “If Deontay wins in October, me and him are with the same management and we can make this fight happen, Let’s get it on.”

Wilder then replied with: “Deontay Wilder is back and looking for great, exciting fights to give the fans. If that’s what the fans want, let’s do it.”